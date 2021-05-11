Published: 5:00 PM May 11, 2021

Mario Vrancic is happy in England and feels fit enough to still operate at a good level, after his four seasons as a Norwich City player came to an end.

The midfielder, capped six times by Bosnia & Herzegovina, turns 32 later this month as he becomes a free agent.

He scored three goals and assisted five during 34 appearances for City this season, 19 of which were starts - and could have had another assist as he played all of a 2-2 draw at Barnsley on Saturday, only for Jordan Hugill to power a header wide from Vrancic's typically classy, curling free-kick.

“Let’s see, I’m quite happy in England," Vrancic said of his future. "I like the football, I like the people especially - and I probably wouldn’t deny an offer from an English team.

"The last time I missed a training session was like one-and-a-half years ago, so I’m quite fit to be honest, (but) I was quite surprised that I could make the 90 minutes because I haven’t played for a while!"

Vrancic leaves as a legend, for his hugely influential role in the title win of two years ago. The early stages of his time in Norfolk weren't always smooth sailing though, as he took time to adjust to English football after a reported £650,000 switch from Darmstadt.

“I knew it was going to be tough, especially the first few months, but also the whole club I would say was a big change," he recalls of the early stages of 2017-18.

“Certain things take a while and from December or January on, my personal games got better, but I never thought ‘this was a mistake’.

“It was a challenge obviously, sometimes in football it doesn’t work for the best."

His technical ability was always obvious though and eventually Vrancic became a hit, scoring the goals which sealed promotion and the title two years ago - but it's an epic night at a packed-out Elland Road in February 2019 which is his best memory.

“There are plenty of them but for me, personally, I would say the whole game against Leeds two years ago," he said of that 3-1 triumph, during which he scored a brace against City's promotion rivals of the time.

“That was a big game for us. I think I watched the game back five times, we were so good, and for me this game was amazing, I will never forget it.”