Video

Published: 10:02 AM April 19, 2021

It didn't take long for Norwich City's players and staff to shake off the disappointment of defeat to Bournemouth, as they could finally kick-off the promotion party at Carrow Road.

After congratulations from head coach Daniel Farke, the Canaries stars were allowed to cut loose, with bottles of beer and Champagne waiting for them along with yellow t-shirts sporting the message of "we're back".

Promotion had been confirmed earlier in the day when City were preparing for the evening clash with the Cherries at their usual pre-match hotel, getting together for the final moments of Swansea and Brentford being held to home draws by Wycome and Millwall respectively at 2.30pm.

They shared in the emotion of the moment then but had to keep their focus for the 8pm kick-off and had made a flying start, taking the lead through Emi Buendia in the fifth minute.

However, a controversial red card for left-back Dimitris Giannoulis in the 18th minute made for a difficult evening and the in-form visitors eventually worked their way into a 3-1 lead to solidify their play-off prospects.

The disappointment soon subsided for City though, knowing they were still eight points clear at the summit and already on 90 points, with the visit of second-placed Watford to come on Tuesday (6pm) - when victory will seal the Championship title.

MORE: Six things you might have missed after City's promotion party

You can see how the party unfolded in the video from City's YouTube channel above.

- Don't forget to pick up a copy of today's Eastern Daily Press or Norwich Evening News for a 20-page celebratory Pink Un supplement.