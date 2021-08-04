Watch highlights of City's 5-0 friendly thrashing of Gillingham

Video

Published: 6:00 AM August 4, 2021

Adam Idah smashes in Norwich City's fourth goal against Gillingham - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Smiles filled Carrow Road on a rejuvenating pre-season evening as Norwich City eased to a 5-0 friendly victory over League One side Gillingham.

Goals from Pierre Lees-Melou and Adam Idah sent the Canaries into a 2-0 lead at half-time, with Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour going close twice.

The under-strength Gills, featuring two trialists in their starting XI ahead of their season starting on Saturday, did clip City’s bar with a header from a corner though.

Ben Gibson, Dimitris Giannoulis and Kenny McLean all returned from injury and both Angus Gunn and Jacob Sorensen were back from their spell of Covid-19 self-isolation.

Teemu Pukki, Grant Hanley and Milot Rashica were all among the players not involved, after City’s outbreak of the virus in the squad last week.

Lukas Rupp, Idah and Sorensen added the gloss as the Canaries enjoyed themselves. City complete pre-season against Newcastle at St James’ Park on Saturday (2pm) ahead of their Premier League opener at home to Liverpool on August 14.

- You can watch the highlights and listen to the latest Pink Un Podcast above and watch Dave Freezer's video verdict below