Live
UPDATES: Canaries U23s take on Villa at Carrow Road
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
The floodlights are on at Carrow Road this evening as Norwich City Under-23s take on Aston Villa in Premier League Two - and you can follow all of the action live.
The young Canaries face Villa's U23s in a 7pm kick-off, with both teams having made a good start to the season in Division Two.
City's youngsters recently saw head coach David Wright depart for a first-team role at MK Dons but have won two of their opening three games to sit fifth in the early table, with the visitors second on seven points from a possible nine.
An Abu Kamara hat-trick earned a 3-0 win at Southampton but that was followed by a 1-0 Carrow Road loss to Stoke three weeks ago.
Kamara was on target against in a 4-3 win at Sunderland, alongside Tom Dickson-Peters, Tony Springett and Jonathan Tomkinson - with US defender Tomkinson nominated for PL2 Player of the Month after scoring the late winner, having, been involved with the first team during pre-season.
Coached by former Wales and Villa right-back Mark Delaney, the young Villans beat Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough in their opening PL2 games before drawing with Fulham but also won 3-1 away to League One side Wycombe in the EFL Trophy last week.
