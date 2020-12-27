Published: 11:57 AM December 27, 2020

The Norwich players look dejected as Ismaila Sarr of Watford is congratulated after scoring his side's goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Vicarage Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

New manager Xisco Munoz was thrilled with the efforts of his Watford players to win a 'very hard' game against Championship leaders Norwich City.

The former Valencia winger, 40, had been brought in to replace Vladimir Ivic after guiding Dinamo Tbilisi to the title in Georgia as the Hornets made clear their target was automatic promotion.

Too many draws had cost Ivic his job but victory on Boxing Day kept the Hornets fifth but just two points behind second-placed Swansea and six behind Norwich.

“I am very happy in this moment,” said the Spaniard. “This is the first step. We have won this important game against a very good team and I want to say thank you very much to the players.

“We can grow, we can be better, we need to work very hard but now is the moment to enjoy because it was a very hard game.

“This is only one game so we need to continue, but I have a very good group, with very good people inside the dressing room and this is the way we can succeed.”

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke and Watford manager Xisco Munoz, right, during the Sky Bet Championship match at Vicarage Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Ismaila Sarr's close-range finish in the 39th minute proved decisive as Munoz's decision to stay solid defensively and play on the counter-attack paid off, having only taken his first training session on Tuesday.

The Canaries enjoyed 65 per cent of possession and 16 attempts at goal, compared with seven for the hosts, whose only shot on target was Sarr's goal - with the visitors guilty of some wayward shooting and over-complicating their attacking moves.

“This week was very good. Everyone was positive, they gave the maximum in the week and they were very professional. This is the attitude, this is the way, so I am very happy with them,” he added, speaking to Watford's official website.

“It’s been a crazy week but I want to say thank you to everyone working at the club. They gave me so much information and I feel very comfortable.

“My expectations were not exceeded because I know what I have in the dressing room. I know the quality and the good people I have here.

“When everyone is working in the same way it’s perfect. They had a very good reaction in a difficult game, and they won this game for our fans.”