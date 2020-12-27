Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City

'It's been a crazy week' - New Watford boss thrilled with victory over leaders

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 11:57 AM December 27, 2020   
The Norwich players look dejected as Ismaila Sarr of Watford celebrates scoring his sideÕs 1st goal

The Norwich players look dejected as Ismaila Sarr of Watford is congratulated after scoring his side's goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Vicarage Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

New manager Xisco Munoz was thrilled with the efforts of his Watford players to win a 'very hard' game against Championship leaders Norwich City.

The former Valencia winger, 40, had been brought in to replace Vladimir Ivic after guiding Dinamo Tbilisi to the title in Georgia as the Hornets made clear their target was automatic promotion.

Too many draws had cost Ivic his job but victory on Boxing Day kept the Hornets fifth but just two points behind second-placed Swansea and six behind Norwich.

“I am very happy in this moment,” said the Spaniard. “This is the first step. We have won this important game against a very good team and I want to say thank you very much to the players.

“We can grow, we can be better, we need to work very hard but now is the moment to enjoy because it was a very hard game.

“This is only one game so we need to continue, but I have a very good group, with very good people inside the dressing room and this is the way we can succeed.”

Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke and Watford Manager Xisco during the Sky Bet Championship match at V

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke and Watford manager Xisco Munoz, right, during the Sky Bet Championship match at Vicarage Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

POINTERS: Five key observations from City's defeat at Watford

Ismaila Sarr's close-range finish in the 39th minute proved decisive as Munoz's decision to stay solid defensively and play on the counter-attack paid off, having only taken his first training session on Tuesday.

Most Read

  1. 1 MATCHDAY RECAP: Boxing Day dampener for Canaries at Watford
  2. 2 'I thought they were better than Leeds last year' - Cardiff boss heaps praise on Norwich City
  3. 3 Watford v Norwich City – all you need to know 
  1. 4 POINTERS: Five key observations from City's defeat at Watford
  2. 5 David Freezer: Player ratings after Norwich City's narrow loss at Watford
  3. 6 Boxing Day blow for City at Watford
  4. 7 'We lacked a bit of intensity' - Farke frustrated by City's defeat to Hornets
  5. 8 City striker close to permanent exit to Championship rivals
  6. 9 Farke maps out why Watford way is not for City
  7. 10 David Freezer: No reason for City fans to fear this transfer window

The Canaries enjoyed 65 per cent of possession and 16 attempts at goal, compared with seven for the hosts, whose only shot on target was Sarr's goal - with the visitors guilty of some wayward shooting and over-complicating their attacking moves.

“This week was very good. Everyone was positive, they gave the maximum in the week and they were very professional. This is the attitude, this is the way, so I am very happy with them,” he added, speaking to Watford's official website.

“It’s been a crazy week but I want to say thank you to everyone working at the club. They gave me so much information and I feel very comfortable.

“My expectations were not exceeded because I know what I have in the dressing room. I know the quality and the good people I have here.

“When everyone is working in the same way it’s perfect. They had a very good reaction in a difficult game, and they won this game for our fans.”

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Canaries number one signs new contract

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon

Tier 4 forces BBC Radio Norfolk to change Canaries' commentary

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon

PROFILE: Krul in his prime - and committed to City

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon

'It’s an important game and we must fight like an animal' - new Watford...

Chris Lakey

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus