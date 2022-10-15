Watford v Norwich: A few things you might want to know

Ahead of this evening’s game at Watford, CHRIS LAKEY takes a look at the opposition … and a few things you might need to know ahead of kick-off

Manager

Slaven Bilic on patrol at Stoke during his first game in charge of Watford - Credit: Martyn Haworth/Focus Images Ltd

Slaven Bilic

Correct at the time of going to press, anyway. The Croatian recently became Watford’s fourth permanent manager in 2022 and their 17th permanent boss since the Pozzo family bought the club in 2012. The 54-year-old Bilic played in England for West Ham and Everton and is on his 10th managerial posting, with West Ham and West Brom among his former employers. He had been out of work since leaving Chinese side Beijing Guoan in January.

What happened?

Watford sacked one-time Norwich City loan player Rob Edwards after 10 league games in charge, with the Hornets 10th in the Championship. Owner Gino Pozzo said: "We felt Rob had enough time to show us the identity of his team, however performances haven't reflected our hopes and ambitions.” Watford had won three of their first 10 games and were only six points behind Norwich in second.

Any bounce so far?

Bilic won his first game at Stoke 4-0, but then it went a bit flat with a 2-1 home defeat by Swansea and, last weekend, a 3-1 loss at Blackpool. “We got what we deserved,” said Bilic. “I have to be honest, and I don’t want to hide or say different words, but the performance was below par.”

Last time we met

2021-22 (Premier League)

January 21, 2022

Watford 0 City 3

Sargent 51, 74, Kucka 90og

September 19, 2021

City 1 Watford 3

Pukki 35 Dennis 17, Sarr 63, 80

Anything else we should know?

It would be remiss not to mention Josh Sargent’s two goals that helped City to a win on their last trip to Vicarage Road. It was City’s second (and final) away win of a season which saw both clubs relegated – although this win did actually move the Canaries out of the relegation zone for the first time. His first was brilliant, almost a scorpion kick as he flicked in Teemu Pukki’s cross. The second was a thumping header from Milot Rashica’s cross from the left.

And even the flickering Vicarage Road floodlights didn’t darken City’s fans’ mood, unlike that of Watford manager Claudio Ranieri who, you guessed it, was sacked four days later.

Busy summer?

Lost Emmanuel Dennis to Nottingham Forest, but brought in Keinan Davis on a season-long loan deal from Aston Villa. Midfielder Hamza Choudhury also came in on loan from Leicester. Ismailia Sarr stayed, after a £25m deal with Aston Villa fell through.

Star performer

Ismaila Sarr - Credit: Martyn Haworth/Focus Images Ltd

Ismaila Sarr

Such a stop-start season for Watford, but Sarr is quality. Top scorer with four goals, two of which have come in his last three games. The 24-year-old is quick, and strong and can play across the front line.

Verdict

Over to our friends at FourFourTwo magazine who, in the summer, predicted a fourth-place finish. They predicted the Hornets would finish in 19th place and relegated for the 2021/22 Premier League campaign – that, they got correct.

Tonight’s verdict

What’s not to like about the completely alien concept of Saturday night Championship action? Anyway, less sarcasm, more reality. If Josh Sargent plays down the middle, Norwich win. Watford are in a funk, Norwich will go into the game knowing what other teams have done earlier and, whatever that is, will be a spur. Brazen prediction: Watford 1 Norwich City 3.