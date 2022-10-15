Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Watford v Norwich: A few things you might want to know

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 1:00 PM October 15, 2022
Norwich City's Josh Sargent celebrates scoring at Watford in the Premier League

Norwich City's Josh Sargent celebrates scoring his second goal at Watford in January - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Ahead of this evening’s game at Watford, CHRIS LAKEY takes a look at the opposition … and a few things you might need to know ahead of kick-off 

Manager 

Watford Manager Slaven Bilic during the Sky Bet Championship match at Stoke

Slaven Bilic on patrol at Stoke during his first game in charge of Watford - Credit: Martyn Haworth/Focus Images Ltd

Slaven Bilic 

Correct at the time of going to press, anyway. The Croatian recently became Watford’s fourth permanent manager in 2022 and their 17th permanent boss since the Pozzo family bought the club in 2012. The 54-year-old Bilic played in England for West Ham and Everton and is on his 10th managerial posting, with West Ham and West Brom among his former employers. He had been out of work since leaving Chinese side Beijing Guoan in January. 

What happened? 

Watford sacked one-time Norwich City loan player Rob Edwards after 10 league games in charge, with the Hornets 10th in the Championship. Owner Gino Pozzo said: "We felt Rob had enough time to show us the identity of his team, however performances haven't reflected our hopes and ambitions.” Watford had won three of their first 10 games and were only six points behind Norwich in second. 

Any bounce so far? 

Most Read

  1. 1 Webber 'unlikely' to make Chelsea move - reports
  2. 2 Former Sara scout sues Sao Paulo after City transfer
  3. 3 Smith takeaways: Selection calls; Hayden and Dimi updates; Watford
  1. 4 Dean Smith on Stuart Webber Chelsea link
  2. 5 Sara urged to channel frustrations at City waiting game
  3. 6 PRESSER: Watford v Norwich City - Byram fit; Hayden training
  4. 7 City loanee Mumba on his versatility
  5. 8 City's Blackburn game moved for TV
  6. 9 'It's a big game' - Bilic challenges Watford players ahead of City clash
  7. 10 Former City chief poised for Alex Neil reunion

Bilic won his first game at Stoke 4-0, but then it went a bit flat with a 2-1 home defeat by Swansea and, last weekend, a 3-1 loss at Blackpool. “We got what we deserved,” said Bilic. “I have to be honest, and I don’t want to hide or say different words, but the performance was below par.” 

Last time we met 

2021-22 (Premier League) 

January 21, 2022 

Watford 0       City 3 

                         Sargent 51, 74, Kucka 90og 

September 19, 2021 

City       1        Watford 3 

Pukki 35          Dennis 17, Sarr 63, 80 

Anything else we should know? 

It would be remiss not to mention Josh Sargent’s two goals that helped City to a win on their last trip to Vicarage Road. It was City’s second (and final) away win of a season which saw both clubs relegated – although this win did actually move the Canaries out of the relegation zone for the first time. His first was brilliant, almost a scorpion kick as he flicked in Teemu Pukki’s cross. The second was a thumping header from Milot Rashica’s cross from the left.  

And even the flickering Vicarage Road floodlights didn’t darken City’s fans’ mood, unlike that of Watford manager Claudio Ranieri who, you guessed it, was sacked four days later. 

Busy summer? 

Lost Emmanuel Dennis to Nottingham Forest, but brought in Keinan Davis on a season-long loan deal from Aston Villa. Midfielder Hamza Choudhury also came in on loan from Leicester. Ismailia Sarr stayed, after a £25m deal with Aston Villa fell through. 

Star performer 

Ismaila Sarr of Watford during the Sky Bet Championship match at Stoke

Ismaila Sarr - Credit: Martyn Haworth/Focus Images Ltd

Ismaila Sarr 

Such a stop-start season for Watford, but Sarr is quality. Top scorer with four goals, two of which have come in his last three games. The 24-year-old is quick, and strong and can play across the front line. 

Verdict 

Over to our friends at FourFourTwo magazine who, in the summer, predicted a fourth-place finish.  They predicted the Hornets would finish in 19th place and relegated for the 2021/22 Premier League campaign – that, they got correct. 

Tonight’s verdict 

What’s not to like about the completely alien concept of Saturday night Championship action? Anyway, less sarcasm, more reality. If Josh Sargent plays down the middle, Norwich win. Watford are in a funk, Norwich will go into the game knowing what other teams have done earlier and, whatever that is, will be a spur. Brazen prediction: Watford 1 Norwich City 3. 

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Former Norwich City academy striker Carlton Morris is back at Carrow Road next week leading the line for Luton Town

News

Morris is a dangerman ahead of Canaries homecoming

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City Business Director Zoe Ward and Norwich City Sporting Director Stuart Webber before the

News

Chelsea in Stuart Webber sporting director talks

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Tony Springett of Norwich in action during the Carabao Cup Second Round match at Carrow Road, Norwic

News

City winger Springett signs contract extension

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Jonathan Tomkinson of Norwich in action during the Carabao Cup Second Round match at Carrow Road, No

News

City defender signs new deal

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon