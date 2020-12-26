MATCHDAY LIVE: Boxing Day clash pits City against promotion rivals Watford

Live

Published: 6:30 PM December 26, 2020

Will City be jumping for joy with a win on Boxing Day? - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City will be hoping to overcome the new manager bounce as they travel to Vicarage Road in search of their sixth successive win in the Championship. You can follow the action from Hertfordshire with our live blog.

Both sides were relegated from the Premier League last season but both currently sit in the top six at Christmas. The Hornets start to life back in the second-tier wasn't enough for Vladimir Ivic to keep his job and he was sacked earlier this week.

Xisco Munoz, who was managing Dinamo Tbilisi in the Georgian top-flight, was appointed as Ivic's successor last Sunday. The Spaniard has only managed 11 games in his coaching career, but had spells as an assistant manager.

Watford have underperformed considering the substantial amount of quality they possess in their ranks. Despite their league ranking, Ivic's dismissal came as unrest was growing around the standard of their performances.

The Canaries travel to Vicarage Road full of confidence and boosted by the return of defender Ben Gibson, although Tim Krul has been ruled out of action once again.

Daniel Farke's side sat top of the tree at Christmas after their impressive form in the league. Farke is adamant that his side won't get complacent as the fixtures continue to come thick and fast.

