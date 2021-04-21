Published: 9:59 AM April 21, 2021 Updated: 10:07 AM April 21, 2021

Watford defender William Troost-Ekong says the Hornets were desperate to make sure already-promoted Norwich City couldn't enjoy a 'showcase game' against the Hornets at Carrow Road.

The visitors impressed as they won 1-0 on Tuesday evening, cutting the Canaries' lead at the Championship summit to five points with both having three games of the title race remaining.

"It's massive, especially the weekend we've just had," said Troost-Ekong. "Everyone knew the importance of this game and you knew you were going to be up against a top team.

"These are the games that we want to be playing in next year, so it was massive for us."

Having slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Luton on Saturday, the victory was hugely important for Watford, with automatic promotion chasers Brentford and Swansea both drawing to leave them on the cusp of ensuring they will finish at least second.

"Our message after Saturday was that we knew what we were coming here to do," the Nigeria international continued, speaking to his club's YouTube channel. "The last game we didn't start well and we were on the back foot throughout the whole game really.

"Everyone was upset about that, you have to use moments like that to motivate you for the next game and we did that.

"We also knew that they were going to be playing without pressure so we needed to get at them from the start - because we didn't want to become part of a showcase game for them.

"I think from the first whistle they knew we were here to get something and we did that throughout the game."

Hornets boss Xisco Munoz was also thrilled with his team's performance, having made four changes to his starting XI.

“Congratulations to the players for this amazing result,” the Spaniard told the Watford Observer.

“Norwich are a very good side and we have now beaten them twice this season, which is very important for us. It was a good performance and I thought it was a deserved win.

“I have every confidence in the ability of this squad – all 24 players can do a good job.

“Tom Cleverley came in tonight after six games out and put in an excellent performance, that shows the strength of the squad – and there is also great team spirit in the group.

“Everyone is moving in the right direction, everyone is working hard. There is big confidence in the team.”