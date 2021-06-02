Wes to play on at Cambridge United

Video

Published: 1:29 PM June 2, 2021 Updated: 1:45 PM June 2, 2021

Norwich City legend Wes Hoolahan has signed a fresh one-year deal with newly-promoted Cambridge United.

The Irish international affectionately known as 'Wessi' turns 40 next May, but that hasn't stopped him from committing to the U's League One campaign and will see him face City's rivals Ipswich Town next season.

Hoolahan has been an influential figure in Cambridge's surprise promotion last season, scoring seven goals and registering eight assists as Mark Bonner's team finished as runners-up in League Two.

His commitment to a new deal will see Hoolahan play his 21st consecutive season as a professional. He left Norwich in 2018 after a decade of service to the Canaries, making 351 appearances during his time in Norfolk.

Speaking after putting pen to paper, Hoolahan was eager to look ahead to the challenge that League One will bring the side.

“I am really excited,” Hoolahan said. “I am buzzing to sign for another year here. I really enjoyed it last year to win promotion and I am looking forward to playing in League One again now with the Club.

“We have got a good squad and hopefully we can build on this winning mentality we have and go into next season on a high.”

U's boss Bonner has been forced to manage Hoolahan's load in League Two this season, including selecting games that may suit his style of play better.

Now, he is hoping Hoolahan can act as a welcome gift to Cambridge fans who were unable to watch him live last season due to coronavirus restrictions.

"I can't wait to get going again playing in League One." 💯 Wes discusses his new deal with the Club. 💬 #CamUTD pic.twitter.com/1HDRHZsszt — Cambridge United FC (@CambridgeUtdFC) June 2, 2021

“Wes extending his contract with us is superb news for the team and the supporters who were unable to see him live last season," Bonner told the club's official website.

“His contribution last season was exceptional. Firstly, as a player his goal involvements, chances created and creativity contributed greatly to our attacking prowess. Secondly, his mindset and winning mentality was something that helped drive the standards and expectations of the team. Thirdly, his humility and character made him an outstanding role model to all of us.

“His experience and temperament will rub off on everyone again as we approach tougher games and bigger atmospheres, as his presence continues to improve the players around him.”