No West Ham contact for Aarons; Drmic wage hike unlikely

Published: 1:56 PM April 22, 2021 Updated: 2:44 PM April 22, 2021

Max Aarons has been linked with a move to West Ham. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

West Ham United are yet to make contact with Norwich City over a potential deal for right-back Max Aarons.

The 21-year-old had been linked with a move to the London Stadium by the Press Association on Thursday afternoon but we understand the Hammers are yet to make a move for the right-back.

West Ham look set to join a number of clubs interested in signing the highly-rated youngster this summer, but City are yet to be made aware of any official interest in their academy graduate. Aarons has been one of their most consistent performers this season, and the club remain realistic about his future.

City turned down a loan approach from Barcelona last summer for Aarons, with Roma also seeing a bid rejected last January.

Aarons is both highly rated and valued by City, who will only entertain offers that match their valuation of the youngster. His rapid development has seen him regarded as one of the hottest young talents in the game.

Delia Smith tipped the right-back to reach the upper echelons of the game back in February, and admitted that City were prepared for his eventual departure. Aarons' maturity and willingness to perform regardless of speculation has been praised by City head coach Daniel Farke.

Josip Drmic is unlikely to receive a wage hike this summer.

It isn't expected that out-of-favour Josip Drmic will receive a wage increase following promotion, as agreements depend on playing time over the course of this season.

It is also understood the £50,000 per week figure quoted in the PA piece are wide of the mark, with the Swiss international currently out on loan at Croatian top-flight side Rijeka.

City are also receiving more than the reported £2,000 a week for loan export Tom Trybull from Blackburn Rovers.

Moritz Leitner continues to train outside of the club after being told he was surplus to requirements last summer. The German midfielder will be hoping to secure a move away from Carrow Road this summer.