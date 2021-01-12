West Ham tie on hold for City U18s as Youth Cup is postponed
- Credit: Tony Thrussell
This season's FA Youth Cup has been put on hold, the Football Association have announced.
Norwich City Under-18s beat Wolves 4-2 at St George's Park in the third round last month, with attacking midfielder Abu Kamara scoring a hat-trick.
That had set up a home tie against West Ham in the fourth round, which was due to be played before Saturday, January 30.
However, the competition has been placed on hold until the current Covid-19 lockdown conditions are eased by the government.
A statement was released this afternoon, saying: "The FA can confirm its decision to temporarily suspend the 2020-21 FA Youth Cup and has discussed this with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport.
"The health and wellbeing of players and staff are of paramount importance and The FA intends to resume the national competition once the UK Government’s current national Covid-19 lockdown concludes and it is deemed safer for clubs to travel.
"The FA Youth Participation & Development Committee, which is responsible for management of the competition, will continue to review the situation and the FA will provide further updates at the earliest opportunity.
"For the avoidance of doubt, all matches in the FA Youth Cup are now suspended with immediate effect until further notice."
As yet no similar announcement has been made by the Premier League regarding youth games.
Currently, the Canaries' U18s are due to play their first match of 2021 when they travel to West Brom on Saturday lunchtime in the U18 Premier League.
City's U23s are due to resume their campaign with a home PL2 game against Aston Villa on Friday, December 22 (7pm).
Last season, when the campaign was suspended for three months due to the outbreak of Covid-19, academy football was cancelled for the season.
