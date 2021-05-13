Norwich City stars get ready for Euros action this summer

Published: 6:00 AM May 13, 2021

Teemu Pukki is hopeful of recovering from an ankle injury to feature for Finland at the Euros. Picture: Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva via AP - Credit: AP

There’s no putting their feet up for some of Norwich City’s international stars this summer with several expecting to feature for their countries at Euro 2020.

After being postponed for a year due to coronavirus, the tournament starts next month meaning some Canaries will be keeping their fitness ticking over before it all kicks off on Friday, June 11 when Turkey take on Italy in Rome.

If you want to watch the event with pair of City eyes on proceedings here’s how things are shaping up for those of a yellow and green persuasion.

Finland: Teemu Pukki

Finland held its breath earlier this month upon the news that their star striker Teemu Pukki had suffered an ankle injury during City’s 4-1 win over Reading, which sealed the Championship title for the Canaries. Scans revealed significant ligament damage and Pukki faces a race against time to be fit. With just three goals needed to become Finland’s all-time leading scorer ahead of Jari Litmanen on 32, Pukki will be desperate to represent his country this summer having done so much to get them there.

Group B

June 12: Denmark v Finland, 5pm (Copenhagen)

June 16: Finland v Russia, 2pm (St Petersburg)

June 21: Finland v Belgium, 8pm (St Petersburg)









Tim Krul will battle it out with Jasper Cillessen to be Holland's number one keeper at the Euros. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA - Credit: PA

Holland: Tim Krul

Jasper Cillessen looks set to be Holland’s first choice at the Euros this summer although Tim Krul will be pushing the Valencia shot-stopper hard for that number one spot. Krul stepped in when Cillessen was injured in the warm-up before their World Cup qualifier defeat to Turkey. The Norwich number one kept clean sheets in the wins over Latvia and Gibraltar after that but manager Frank De Boer is likely to turn to Cillessen once again. Don’t bet against Krul being called upon in a penalty situation though...

Group C

June 13: Holland v Ukraine, 8pm (Amsterdam)

June 17: Holland v Austria, 8pm (Amsterdam)

June 21: North Macedonia v Holland, 5pm (Amsterdam)

Grant Hanley is back in the international fold with Scotland. Picture: PA - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Scotland: Grant Hanley

The City skipper returned to the international fold with Scotland during the recent World Cup qualifiers, playing all three games for Steve Clarke’s side. That ended a three-year absence away from the international scene and Hanley is already looking forward to coming up against the Auld Enemy at Wembley on June 18. Unfortunately, his City team-mate Kenny McLean won’t be there after sustaining a knee injury during City’s last game of the season at Barnsley that will rule him out for 12 weeks.

Group D

June 14: Scotland v Czech Republic, 2pm (Glasgow)

June 18: England v Scotland, 8pm (London)

June 22: Croatia v Scotland, 8pm (Glasgow)













Przemyslaw Placheta could feature in the Poland squad at the Euros.

Poland: Przemyslaw Placheta

The flying winger was called up for Poland’s World Cup qualifiers in March and has a chance of making it into Paulo Sousa’s squad.

The 23-year-old came on for the last half hour of Poland’s win against Andorra in March and was an unused substitute against Hungary and England.

Despite not starting a match for City since the 2-0 defeat to Swansea, Placheta is highly thought of at Norwich and they will be hoping he can gain greater experience under Sousa’s guidance at the Euros this summer.

Group E

June 14: Poland v Slovakia, 5pm (St Petersburg)

June 19: Spain v Poland, 8pm (Seville)

June 23: Sweden v Poland, 5pm (St Petersburg)

Josip Drmic has made a late charge to be included in the Switzerland squad. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Switzerland: Josip Drmic

Surplus to requirements at Norwich, Drmic was loaned out to Croatian side Rijeka in the hope of making a late bid for a place in the Switzerland squad. Five goals in his last seven games has definitely helped get the 28-year-old back on his country’s radar. It certainly wouldn’t do Norwich’s cause any harm if he were to put himself in the shop window this summer but Drmic has some strong rivals for a place in the squad, most notably Benfica striker Haris Seferovic and Borussia Monchengladbach’s Breel Embolo.

Group A

June 12: Wales v Switzerland, 2pm (Baku)

June 16: Italy v Switzerland, 8pm (Rome)

June 20: Switzerland v Turkey, 5pm (Baku)