Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

The day Leon McKenzie and Norwich City shook up the Premier League

Author Picture Icon

Mark Armstrong

Published: 5:00 PM December 8, 2021
Leon McKenzie doubled the lead for City against United in April 2005 Picture: Nathan Clarke/Archant

Famous celebration: Leon McKenzie flexes his muscles after making it 2-0 against Manchester United in 2005 - Credit: NATHAN CLARKE

Relive the day Norwich City shook up the Premier League by defeating Manchester United through the eyes of Leon McKenzie. 

We’re starting to get into the mood for this weekend’s clash against the Red Devils by looking back at the Canaries’ famous 2-0 win when goals from Dean Ashton and McKenzie humbled Sir Alex Ferguson’s side. 

It was a goal that would change the course of McKenzie’s career whilst he also talks about Dean Smith’s current crop and how they can alleviate the goalscoring burden on Teemu Pukki. 

To read the full McKenzie package sign up to the Pink Un+ app here

It’s free for the first two months and just £1.99 per month thereafter. 

Don't Miss

The Emirates FA Cup Trophy ahead of the Emirates FA Cup first round match at The MEL Group Stadium,

Updated

Norwich City drawn away to Charlton Athletic in FA Cup third round

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Norwich Head Coach Dean Smith during the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Opinion

Lee Payne: Relegation is no longer a foregone conclusion for City

Lee Payne

person
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (left) and Norwich City's Brandon Williams (right) battle for the bal

Interview

'We're really close' - United loanee relishing left-back tussle

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City striker Adam Idah is being linked with a January loan move to Nottingham Forest

Norwich City Transfer News | Video

Norwich City transfer rumours: Idah out, Hugill back in for Canaries?

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon