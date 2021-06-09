Who have Norwich City been linked with so far this summer?

Published: 6:00 AM June 9, 2021

It’s silly season – commonly known as the summer transfer window – and Norwich City are heavily involved.

There have been all kinds of rumours who the Canaries are, and aren’t, in for. However, they can actually only do anything about any of these players mentioned below today.

For the transfer window is now officially open and we’ve checked in on all the players City have been linked with so far this summer... enjoy.





GOALKEEPERS

Angus Gunn (Southampton)

Source: Pink Un

With City unsure on the future of Orjan Nyland, City are in the market for a keeper that can push number one Tim Krul. Gunn endured a difficult loan spell at Stoke last season and upon returning to Southampton it appears likely he will move on again this summer. Canaries are a likely destination.





DEFENDERS

Sebastian Schonlau (Paderborn)

Source: Westfallen Blatt, Sky Germany

Paderborn skipper was linked with the Canaries in March but has now signed for Hamburg as a free agent. One to scrub off the list.





Celtic's Kristoffer Ajer is a target for Norwich City this summer. - Credit: PA

Kristoffer Ajer (Celtic)

Source: Caught Offside

The Norwegian defender is set to leave Celtic this summer as he is about to enter the last 12 months of his contract with the Glasgow giants. Bayer Leverkusen are reportedly in talks for the £8m rated centre half whilst Newcastle are also keen. One definitely on Norwich’s radar as they look to bring in another centre half this summer.





Boubakar Kouyate (Metz)

Source: L’Equipe

The Mali international has impressed at Metz this season and has attracted interest from Newcastle and Southampton as well as the Canaries. Several French football clubs face uncertain future with the collapse of a reported 3.25bn euros broadcasting deal but Metz manager Frederic Antonetti insists he will drive a hard bargain if the 24-year-old has to leave.





Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest)

Source: The Sun

Highly-rated centre back that’s also interesting Burnley, Crystal Palace and West Ham. It is thought that if one of these clubs were to bid between £10m-12m then Forest may consider letting the player go.





Ali Camara (Young Boys)

Source: TeamTalk

The 23-year-old centre back is attracting interest from both Arsenal and Liverpool according to reports. Has been Young Boys’ outstanding player this season, impressing in the Europa League, and looks set to move on to a big club this summer.





Danilho Doekhi (Vitesse)

Source: Telegraph

Dutch Under-21 international that’s entering the last 12 months of his contract at Vitesse. Helped the Dutch side to a fourth-placed finish in the Eredivisie last season and is also wanted by Rangers and Newcastle. A powerhouse of a defender that would be a very useful addition to City’s backline.





Brandon Williams (Manchester United)

Source: The Sun

Youngster wants to get some regular game-time with City and Southampton apparently keen. One that is only likely to happen from a City point of view if Max Aarons moves on this summer.





Neco Williams in Champions League action against Ajax for Liverpool earlier this season - Credit: PA

Neco Williams (Liverpool)

Source: TeamTalk

Didn’t make the progress many anticipated last season and with Trent Alexander Arnold ahead of him at Liverpool, the Welsh international needs regular first team football. Expect City to step up interest if Max Aarons leaves.





Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo is a player of interest to Norwich City - Credit: PA

Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham)

Source: Sky Sports

A young centre half that’s going places – it's no surprise to see the Fulham defender crop up on City’s radar this summer. Seems destined for a move away from Craven Cottage given their relegation but the Canaries are unlikely to have the field to themselves – Arsenal and Newcastle have been linked.





Sebastian Bornauw (Koln)

Source: Sky Sports

Wolfsburg have reportedly made the first move for the 22-year-old this summer with a bid of around 10m euros. Koln’s hand has been strengthened a little in the fact they were able to avoid relegation but Bournauw is reportedly keen to try his luck in England.





Marco Meyerhofer (Greuther Furth)

Source: Liga 2 Online

The German right back has won admirers for helping Greuther Furth win promotion but it appears Brexit regulations will stop City being able to gain a work permit. One they may be able to revisit in 12 months’ time after Greuther Furth and Meyerhofer have a season of top-flight football under their belts.





Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United)

Source: Daily Mail

One of the few Sheffield United players to emerge with any credit still in the bank after the Blades’ relegation last season. City would only make a move for Bogle if/when Max Aarons moves on this summer.





MIDFIELDERS

Lewis O’Brien (Huddersfield)

Source: Sun on Sunday

Position: Midfielder

Widely tipped to leave the Terriers this summer after another impressive campaign. The left-footed midfielder can operate at the heart of the midfield or slightly further forward and was voted the club’s player of the 2019/20 season.





Will Vaulks (Cardiff)

Source: Daily Mail

The midfielder has attracted interest from both City and Newcastle recently after a decent season in the Welsh capital. City need midfield reinforcements and have a long-held interest in Vaulks when he came through at Rotherham. Within City’s reach with an asking price of around £7m.





Ozan Tufan (Fenerbahce)

Source: Fotospot

Fenerbahce’s president recently insisted Turkish international Tufan wouldn’t leave the club for a penny less than £18m which could be prohibitive from a City point of view. Has come out and said he wants a Premier League move but Leeds and Liverpool are also reportedly keen on the 26-year-old box-to-box midfielder.





James Garner (Manchester United)

Source: Stretty News

Probably one to file in the ‘If City can’t sign Oliver Skipp’ category. Garner is highly rated at Manchester United and earned praise for his performances whilst on loan at Nottingham Forest last season. Brighton have also been mentioned as an interested party in a player that has been compared in the past to Michael Carrick.





Robert Andrich (Union Berlin)

Source: Bild

A central midfielder that’s on City’s radar this summer. Andrich is under contract until 2022 and might look to move the 26-year-old on to avoid losing him on a free next year. Bayer Leverkusen are also reportedly interested in a player valued at around four million euros.





Hamza Choudhury (Leicester City)

Source: Football League World

Looks set to leave Leicester City this summer but Newcastle the most likely destination. Told Choudhury is a player not under consideration by Norwich’s recruitment team.





Ryan Gauld (Farense)

Source: TeamTalk

Several clubs have been alerted to speculation Gauld wants to return to the UK after seven seasons in Portugal. Brentford, Brighton and Sheffield United all apparently interested in the 25-year-old, who was compared to Lionel Messi when coming through as a youngster at Dundee. Has been earning rave reviews in Portugal but couldn’t stop Farense being relegated.





Stjepan Loncar (Rijeka)

Source: Tutto Mercato

Looks set to leave Croatian side Rijeka this summer with a whole host of clubs mentioned as potential destinations. Verona and Monza are reportedly keen along with the Canaries in the 24-year-old, who has nine caps for Bosnia & Herzegovina to his name.





Ryan Christie (Celtic)

Source: Scottish Daily Mail

The Scottish international could be available at a knockdown price given his contract at Parkhead expires unusually in January. Reportedly also on Southampton’s radar.





Ebrima Darboe (Roma)

Source: 90min

Became a regular starter for AS Roma last season and is expected to stay in the Italian capital following Jose Mourinho’s appointment. Should Roma decide to cash in then both Arsenal and Spurs have also registered an interest. A long shot for City.





Adam Reach (Sheffield Wednesday)

Source: Football Insider

A free agent after being released by recently relegated Sheffield Wednesday, Reach has certainly shown flashes of talent during his time at Hillsborough. A move to another Championship club is more likely although Cardiff recently ruled themselves out of the running.





Flynn Clarke (Peterborough)

Source: Darragh MacAnthony podcast

Young attacking midfielder looks set to join the Canaries in their development squad for next season. Norwich have a long-standing interest in the 18-year-old, who scored three goals in six starts for Posh last season.





Rade Krunic (AC Milan)

Source: MilanNews24

Krunic’s agent recently said Norwich have registered an interest in the AC Milan midfielder, who has found regular starts hard to come by at the San Siro. Just five of his 25 appearances last term were starts and the Bosnia & Herzegovina international could be available despite having three years left on his contract.





FORWARDS

Rhys Healey (Toulouse)

Source: TeamTalk

It’s well-known City are keyed into the French market this summer and former MK Dons striker Healey has reportedly caught Norwich’s eye. Under contract until 2023 but after Toulouse just missed out on promotion to Ligue 1, they may look to cash in on the 26-year-old, who scored 14 goals for the Frenchmen last season.





Gerard Deulofeu (Udinese)

Source: SerieBNews

Still has three years left on his contract with Udinese after moving to the Serie A side in January from Watford. The former Barcelona winger has certainly shown ability during his spells at Vicarage Road and before that, Everton. City will be looking to strengthen their forward options so could come into the conversation.





Matthew Hoppe (Schalke)

Source: Transfermarkt

One of the few bright spots in a disastrous season for Schalke – the American 20-year-old is on the radar of several big clubs including Ajax and Liverpool. It has been reported that a fee of around 7-10 million euros would be enough to secure his services.





Georgios Giakoumakis (VVV Venlo)

Source: TeamTalk

Almost single-handedly kept VVV Venlo in the Eredivisie last season, scoring 26 of his side’s 43 goals last season. Seems bound to move on with a £6m fee being mentioned for the Greek international, who is also attracting interest from Southampton and Brighton.





Saikou Janneh (Bristol City)

Source: The Sun

Despite the 21-year-old making just two appearances for Bristol City last season, several Premier League clubs, including City, have seen something they like in the Gambian forward. Robins’ boss Nigel Pearson wants to keep the player but City, Brighton and Watford are monitoring





Mehdi Zerkane (Bordeaux)

Source: La Gazette du Fennec

Aston Villa have reportedly met with Zerkane’s representatives but whether that interest has waned in the securing of Emi Buendia remains to be seen. A left-footed winger that likes to cut in from the right, he is certainly someone City could look to, to fill the Argentine’s boots.





Josh King (Everton)

Source: Football Insider

Available on a free transfer after running down his contract at Bournemouth. Failed to make an impression at Everton during the second half of last season and it has been reported City have walked away from their interest given the player’s wage demands.





Erin Dinkci (Werder Bremen)

Source: Sky Germany

Sky Germany correspondent Sven Tollner claimed City were interested in the 19-year-old striker but we have since learned this was side of the mark.





Daryl Dike (Orlando City)

Source: TeamTalk

Impressed for Barnsley during his loan spell from Orlando City, scoring nine goals in 19 appearances. A deal wasn’t viable for the Tykes once their promotion hopes had ended but did enough to suggest he deserves another shot at English football. His buy-out clause stands at $20m and this figure would have to be reduced significantly for City to follow up their interest.





Josh Hawkes (Sunderland)

Source: The Chronicle

West Ham, Leeds, Newcastle and City have all reportedly seen something they like in the former Hartlepool midfielder, who was restricted to a single first team outing at Sunderland last season. Enjoyed a productive season with the Under-23s, contributing 14 goals and seven assists.





Adrian Embarba (Espanyol)

Source: Diario AS

Enjoyed a fine season helping Espanyol to promotion with the winger now attracting interest from a host of Premier League sides including City. Wolves, West Ham and Watford are also monitoring the 29-year-old, who skippered the Catalan club to success last season.





Zeki Celik (Lille)

Source: Standard

One that will only come into the frame for Norwich if Max Aarons moves on. Helped Lille to the French title last season and has interest in high places – Inter Milan, Spurs and Arsenal all reportedly hold an interest in the right back, who is likely to be Turkey’s first choice right back at Euro 2020.





Adam Armstrong (Blackburn)

Source: Telegraph

With just 12 months left on his contract at Ewood Park, Blackburn have a big decision to make on the 24-year-old hot-shot. Former club Newcastle are due 40 percent of any profit made from the £1.75m deal that took him to the Lancashire club in 2018 but also can’t afford to let the player run down his current deal. Southampton, West Ham and Fulham are all apparently interested.





CONFIRMED

Kenny Coker (Southend) - undisclosed (academy)

Young striker joined Canaries last month for an undisclosed fee. Featured for Southend’s first team on five occasions last season and will be part of the City’s development squad next campaign.