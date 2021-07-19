Who's ready to challenge Atletico Madrid for City ace Max Aarons?

Published: 11:22 AM July 19, 2021

It had been eerily quiet surrounding the future of Max Aarons over the past month.

However, Atletico Madrid reportedly entered the race over the weekend and with the transfer market waking up from its Euro 2020 slumber, many big clubs appear ready to get down to business.

Quite how that affects Aarons and Norwich City remains to be seen. The Canaries don’t want to sell the England Under-21 international but are also mindful of the long term damage to their reputation if they were to deprive one of their youngsters the chance to move on to a bigger club.

But this only becomes an issue if someone makes a genuine bid, something which hasn’t happened so far this summer. However, we’ve taken a look at the clubs linked with the 21-year-old since establishing himself at Carrow Road and the likelihood of them testing the Canaries’ resolve before August 31.

Atletico Madrid

The newest name of the lot to add their name to the list of admirers in Aarons. The Spanish champions have reportedly drawn up a list for if Kieran Trippier departs this summer. Manchester United are keen on the England international but Atletico would be reluctant sellers and are only likely to move for Aarons if the former Tottenham man insists on leaving the Spanish capital.

The future of Kieran Trippier could affect Max Aarons' eventual destination. - Credit: PA

Barcelona

The interest that really kicked things off last summer when the Catalans tried to take Aarons on loan with only an option to buy. Norwich weren’t interested and Barcelona went on to sign Sergino Dest from Ajax. It appears very unlikely Ronald Koeman’s side would return for Aarons again given the financial difficulties the club currently has. They are desperately trying to offload players to reduce their salary bill in a bid to sign Lionel Messi on a new contract and register four new signings.

Roma

Norwich rebuffed an approach from a continental side in January, understood to be Roma. A fee of £20m was reportedly bid but it was rejected out of hand by the Canaries, who also made Aarons aware of the approach. Jose Mourinho has since taken over in the Italian capital and Spurs were linked with Aarons during the Portuguese’s time in North London. However, it’s unlikely Roma will rekindle their interest given Norwich would only look to do business north of £30m.

Bayern Munich

Bayern are looking to strengthen their right flank this summer but new manager Julian Nagelsmann is reportedly looking at promoting Christopher Scott from the reserves rather than bringing in a new signing. Nagelsmann is keen on turning Scott into a right back to challenge Benjamin Pavard, who struggled last season.

PSG

Strike this one off the list – Mauricio Pochettino’s side have just shelled out £55m on Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan and won’t follow up previous interest they had in Aarons.

Manchester United

It seems Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have identified Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier as the man they want to challenge Aaron Wan-Bissaka as right back. If Atletico maintain their hardline ‘not for sale’ stance on the former Tottenham man then it’s conceivable they could revive their interest in Aarons. Whilst United are pleased with Wan-Bissaka’s development at Old Trafford they are looking for a more attacking option.

Tottenham

New Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo is keen to make in-roads in the transfer market following his appointment. However, one of his first points of business will be sorting the future of Serge Aurier, who seems intent on leaving the Londoners this summer. Much would then fall upon Matt Doherty, who thrived under the Portuguese during their time at Wolves. However, the Ireland international struggled under Jose Mourinho last season and should Aurier move on then Tottenham could turn to Aarons. Japhet Tanganga, who played at right back at times under Mourinho, is likely to be given a chance at the heart of Spurs’ defence.

Everton

Norwich have a good relationship with Everton, who bought Ben Godfrey for around £30m last summer and there had been reports the Toffees were keen to plunder the Canaries again for one of their young stars. The Merseysiders are keen to find a long-term successor to Seamus Coleman with Aarons and PSV’s Denzel Dumfries being considered. However, Rafa Benitez’s appointment may change the kind of profile of right back he wants. The Spaniard doesn’t like his full backs bombing on in the way either Aarons or Dumfries likes so more defensive targets could be identified.





Ben Godfrey has thrived at Everton since his move from Norwich City - could Max Aarons follow him? - Credit: PA

Arsenal

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is looking to overhaul his defence in particular this summer. Portuguese left-back Nuno Tavares has already been signed but the Spaniard is reportedly turning his attention to the other flank. Hector Bellerin is expected to move on before the transfer window closes with Inter Milan looking to source a replacement for Achraf Hakimi, who has just signed for Paris St Germain. Buoyed by fans potentially returning in numbers for the start of the season, the Gunners appeared to have loosened the purse-strings a little with Ben White and Albert Sambi Lokonga also targeted.