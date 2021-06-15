Gunn should choose City over Leeds, says ex-England international

Published: 11:32 AM June 15, 2021 Updated: 12:28 PM June 15, 2021

It would ‘make sense’ for Angus Gunn to choose a move to Norwich City over Leeds United.

That’s the view of former Canaries and England defender Danny Mills, who feels the 25-year-old has a better chance of getting a first team opportunity behind Tim Krul.

Norwich are expecting to complete the signing of Gunn from Southampton later this month as back-up to the Dutch international although there have been reports Leeds are looking to hijack the deal.

But Mills has urged Gunn to plump for a Carrow Road return.

He told Football Insider: “I guess the only thing he’s looking at and thinking is: ‘Where is the best opportunity to be the number one?’

“(Illan) Meslier’s obviously very, very young. That’s the only issue that he has there. It’s ‘How long do I have to wait for Meslier to have a shocker or a couple of shockers?’

“It’s not like he’ll get his chance because he’s younger. I guess it comes down to a personal preference of where he thinks he might get a chance first.

“That’s probably Norwich and obviously his dad (Bryan Gunn) has got history with the club. On the face of it, in terms of a player’s perspective, it would make more sense to go to Norwich as a second choice as you’re likely to get an opportunity quicker than you are at Leeds.”

City are understood to have struck a £5m deal with the Saints that would see the Canaries part with £2.5m up front. The deal could rise to £10m if a number of incentives are met.

The goalkeeper, son of City legend Bryan, would complete City's goalkeeping trio - joining Krul and Michael McGovern for the upcoming Premier League season. Orjan Nyland, who signed for the club is January, is expected to leave and could join Hamburg.

Talks over a move for Gunn progressed last week, with Gunn understood to have held a phone conversation with City head coach Daniel Farke.

Should a deal be completed, Gunn, who has two years left on his contract at St Mary’s, will join as an understudy to Krul initially.