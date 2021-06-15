Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Gunn should choose City over Leeds, says ex-England international

Author Picture Icon

Mark Armstrong

Published: 11:32 AM June 15, 2021    Updated: 12:28 PM June 15, 2021
Angus Gunn of Norwich applauds the traveling support at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at

Angus Gunn looks set to return to Norwich City. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

It would ‘make sense’ for Angus Gunn to choose a move to Norwich City over Leeds United. 

That’s the view of former Canaries and England defender Danny Mills, who feels the 25-year-old has a better chance of getting a first team opportunity behind Tim Krul. 

Norwich are expecting to complete the signing of Gunn from Southampton later this month as back-up to the Dutch international although there have been reports Leeds are looking to hijack the deal. 

But Mills has urged Gunn to plump for a Carrow Road return. 

He told Football Insider: “I guess the only thing he’s looking at and thinking is: ‘Where is the best opportunity to be the number one?’ 

“(Illan) Meslier’s obviously very, very young. That’s the only issue that he has there. It’s ‘How long do I have to wait for Meslier to have a shocker or a couple of shockers?’ 

“It’s not like he’ll get his chance because he’s younger. I guess it comes down to a personal preference of where he thinks he might get a chance first. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich Town face fight to keep young midfielder Gibbs with rivals Norwich among interested clubs
  2. 2 City Q&A - with Paddy Davitt
  3. 3 Gill recalls 'surreal' derby Day encounter
  1. 4 Former City coach explains why he joined Ipswich Town
  2. 5 David Freezer: Perfect transfer strategy key to City's self-funded survival model
  3. 6 Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries keen on Cherries ace
  4. 7 Ex-Norwich striker signs for Carlisle United
  5. 8 City ace left out of Euro 2020 opener
  6. 9 Norwich City transfer rumours: Leeds also interested in Gunn
  7. 10 A-Z: Time for a clear-out at Burnley?

“That’s probably Norwich and obviously his dad (Bryan Gunn) has got history with the club. On the face of it, in terms of a player’s perspective, it would make more sense to go to Norwich as a second choice as you’re likely to get an opportunity quicker than you are at Leeds.” 

City are understood to have struck a £5m deal with the Saints that would see the Canaries part with £2.5m up front. The deal could rise to £10m if a number of incentives are met. 

The goalkeeper, son of City legend Bryan, would complete City's goalkeeping trio - joining Krul and Michael McGovern for the upcoming Premier League season. Orjan Nyland, who signed for the club is January, is expected to leave and could join Hamburg. 

Talks over a move for Gunn progressed last week, with Gunn understood to have held a phone conversation with City head coach Daniel Farke. 

Should a deal be completed, Gunn, who has two years left on his contract at St Mary’s, will join as an understudy to Krul initially. 

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Pukki Euros Denmark Finland

‘Definitely was not easy’ - City striker on distressing win

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Finland's Teemu Pukki has a shot saved by Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Darren Randolph during the

Euro 2020

Norwich City fans get kit help as Pukkimania sparks dash for Euros shirt

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Philip Heise of Norwich in action during the Pre-season friendly match at Energieversum Stadion, Gut

Norwich City Transfer News

Left-back seals permanent Canaries exit

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Emiliano Buendia of Norwich celebrates scoring his side‚Äôs 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship

Video

'Thank you Norwich' - Buendia pens emotional farewell to Canaries

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus