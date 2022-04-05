Why Norwich City fans must cheer on Burnley

Sean Dyche will be counting on picking up all three points against Everton on Wednesday night. - Credit: PA

Norwich City fans will be cheering on Burnley on Wednesday evening, just days before the two sides clash in a battle for survival on Sunday.

The Clarets take on Everton, who are the last side Norwich can realistically catch if they are to battle their way out of the bottom three.

The Canaries would be 10 points (effectively 11 due to City’s poor goal difference) behind the Toffees if Frank Lampard’s men triumph at Turf Moor.

MORE: The young stars looking to step up at City

City must therefore hope Burnley can keep the Merseyside giants within touching distance with victory to ensure their Clarets clash remains live in their own battle for survival.

Like Norwich, second-from-bottom Burnley have had their goalscoring problems having not scored a single goal in their last four outings.

They have only managed six in their last 11 games, three of which came in a victory at Brighton.

Asked if he could demand any more from his forward players, Dyche said: "Yes - kick it in the net. It's not rocket science."

The former defender admitted, however, that the task of putting the ball in the net is hardest to coach.

He said: "The final moment - all managers, all coaches talk about it - the moment of execution, that's the toughest bit to coach and manage.

"You're getting the players in the right areas, doing the right things to allow the team the chance to score goals, and then the final moment is the challenge and that's where we want our players to stand up and take responsibility, as they have done many times.

"The whole team can score a goal and the whole team can defend.

"We ask a lot of our players, so it's not just about Wout, (Weghorst) J-Rod (Jay Rodriguez) and Barnsey (Ashley Barnes) and these people, it's about all of the team responding to score a goal."

Dyche acknowledged what a big game it is against Everton but stopped short of calling it season-defining.

He said: "It's a season of work, it's at the end of the season when we look back and reflect.

"The number of times I've heard, 'This is a six-pointer', 'It's the one that defines it' and all the rest of it, and they invariably haven't defined the season.

"You don't want to be losing these games, quite obviously. They don't define the whole season, which people are suggesting they do. They can do, but you can't look at it like that.

"I certainly don't. I've been in this division for long enough. We've got 10 games. But the immediate focus is on the next one - that's always been the way we've worked."