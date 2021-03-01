Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City

Opinion

A small gesture that shows why Norwich City are a class apart

Author Picture Icon

Mark Armstrong

Published: 8:44 AM March 1, 2021   
Norwich City Head Coach Daniel Farke

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City pride themselves on running the club in the right way. 

Since Stuart Webber’s arrival at the club as sporting director coupled with Daniel Farke’s appointment as head coach, the Canaries have become the envy of many clubs in how they go about their business. 

Recruitment is clearly one area they have excelled in whilst Farke’s ability to bring young players through into the first team environment is lauded across European football. 

But it is perhaps in the even smaller details that add up to making a huge difference overall. 

Everyone at the club has a specific job to do and a list of duties that add up to a greater good as City’s reputation as a classy outfit both on and off the field continues to grow. 

You may also want to watch:

For example, a Wycombe Wanderers Twitter account posted about how the Canaries had left their temporary dressing room spotless following their 2-0 win on Sunday. 

Some would argue that’s exactly how it should be. However, by the fact they have tweeted about it demonstrates that this isn’t the case. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Paddy's Pointers: Five observations from the Canaries' assured 2-0 Championship win against Wycombe
  2. 2 MATCHDAY RECAP: City move 10 points clear of third place with Wycombe win
  3. 3 Former City boss Glenn Roeder dies aged 65
  1. 4 'I hope he gets promoted' - Wycombe chief holds Farke in high regard
  2. 5 'Hopefully Pep enjoyed that' - Farke savours Wycombe win
  3. 6 Paul Lambert leaves Ipswich Town by mutual consent
  4. 7 City boss makes Wycombe pledge
  5. 8 'Another step towards the title' - City fans rejoice in Wycombe win
  6. 9 STARTING XIs: Two changes for City at Wycombe
  7. 10 Pukki and Idah fire Canaries seven points clear again

But in clearing up their dressing room it shows a level of respect to their rivals and demonstrates to their own players the standards they expect from them.  

No-one cuts corners at Norwich City... not even the staff designated to clean up after them. 

Perhaps that’s one of the reasons why they’re seven points clear at the top of the Championship and on course for promotion? 

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is friends with Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke

Video

Guardiola gets his kicks watching Canaries

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert during the warm-up at Hull City

The Norwich connections in reported US-led takeover of Ipswich

Chris Lakey

Author Picture Icon
Mario Vrancic Norwich v Wycombe

Wycombe Wanderers v Norwich City - all you need to know 

Chris Lakey

Author Picture Icon
Todd Cantwell of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Pi

Opinion

Connor Southwell: Is Todd Cantwell Norfolk's best ever player?

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus