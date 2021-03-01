A small gesture that shows why Norwich City are a class apart

Opinion

Norwich City pride themselves on running the club in the right way.

Since Stuart Webber’s arrival at the club as sporting director coupled with Daniel Farke’s appointment as head coach, the Canaries have become the envy of many clubs in how they go about their business.

Recruitment is clearly one area they have excelled in whilst Farke’s ability to bring young players through into the first team environment is lauded across European football.

But it is perhaps in the even smaller details that add up to making a huge difference overall.

Everyone at the club has a specific job to do and a list of duties that add up to a greater good as City’s reputation as a classy outfit both on and off the field continues to grow.

For example, a Wycombe Wanderers Twitter account posted about how the Canaries had left their temporary dressing room spotless following their 2-0 win on Sunday.

Fair play to @NorwichCityFC 👏🏻 left their changing area tidied and hoovered, classy gesture



All the best for your promotion push #WorldwideWanderers @wwfcofficial pic.twitter.com/LGjc7itXEa — Worldwide Wycombe Wanderers Phenomenon 🌍 (@wwfcworldwide) February 28, 2021

Some would argue that’s exactly how it should be. However, by the fact they have tweeted about it demonstrates that this isn’t the case.

But in clearing up their dressing room it shows a level of respect to their rivals and demonstrates to their own players the standards they expect from them.

No-one cuts corners at Norwich City... not even the staff designated to clean up after them.

Perhaps that’s one of the reasons why they’re seven points clear at the top of the Championship and on course for promotion?