Lee Payne: Why promotion feels different this time for Norwich City

Opinion

Published: 11:49 AM May 10, 2021

Whoosh! Just like that, another football season has flown by.

It was different (I really don’t need to hear a commentator say ‘such a shame that there are no fans in here’ any more) but in many ways it was business as usual – Ipswich are still bang average.

For Norwich City, it was glorious. Fans of other clubs go on about our parachute payments, which exist purely to soften the blow of the sudden loss of revenue relegation brings, but they just don’t get it.

The brilliant Daniel Farke returned to training with a squad that had lost 10 league games in a row, picked them up and turned them into champions. That’s a very difficult thing to do.

Just look at Sunderland, who took such a bruising in the Premier League that they found it impossible to recover and fell straight through the Championship trap door too. There are a few moments that, in my mind, were key to the City success story.

For me, the first signs that they were turning their fortunes around came at the New York Stadium in October, where a 96th minute Jordan Hugill penalty gave them all three points against Rotherham United.

That win came after back-to-back defeats against Bournemouth and Derby. We were more than used to losing by this point and confidence was low, so a late victory had a galvanising effect on everybody. That, it turns out, was the start of a run of only one defeat in 16 games.

It was never going to be an entirely smooth ride, and I have to admit I was worried at the end of January and into February as Norwich went three games without scoring. The televised defeat at Swansea had me wondering if our promotion push was about to hit the buffers. I need not have worried, as the 4-1 victory over Stoke at Carrow Road sent us on a nine-game winning streak.

There has been plenty written about the 7-0 thumping of Huddersfield just over a month ago, but that was the game in which I thought Norwich sent out a real message to the rest of the division. The Terriers were terrified of our fast, intricate attacking play and we demonstrated, live on Sky, that at our best no one could handle us. After that I truly thought not only promotion but the title was a formality.

And now, the trophy has been lifted. The players will celebrate for a few days but within a month several of them will be (injury permitting) representing their countries at the European Championships. Then, they will return to Colney and must focus on doing what we couldn’t do last time – stay in the top flight.

I genuinely think City have a great chance to establish themselves this time around. This promotion feels different – the way we have dominated the league, the tighter defence, the lesser reliance on last minute goals.

I was as sad as everyone else to hear that Alex Tettey and Mario Vrancic would be leaving, but it was the kind of ruthless decision making that we need to see from the top of the club. There will have to be many more decisions made like that in the weeks ahead.

I have every confidence that Stuart Webber will be able to find and attract the right sort of player to take on the Premier League. In a fascinating interview with the BBC recently, Ben Gibson described how Webber, Daniel Farke and City’s head analyst met with him, gave a presentation to him and ‘knew more about me than I do’.

A few clubs had been interested in signing Gibson but he left the meeting sold on our club. These are the sort of people you want in charge.

It was the best of seasons, it was the strangest of seasons – but it was one we will never forget.