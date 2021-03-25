Video
Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries ready to act on long held interest in Cardiff ace
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Norwich City are ready to act on their 'long held interest' in Cardiff City midfielder Will Vaulks as they begin to step up preparations for next season, according to reports.
The Canaries' have begun to consider names for what looks to be another Premier League campaign next season, with Vaulks a player reportedly under consideration. The Daily Mail are suggesting that City have monitored the 27-year-old and are ready to make a bid this summer.
Vaulks has been an influential member of Mick McCarthy's side as they mount a late charge for the play-off places, and the Welsh side value the midfielder at £7million according to the report.
His consistency for Cardiff this season has seen him rated as one of their best performers during a topsy turvy campaign that has been given fresh impetus by the arrival of the former Ipswich boss.
City were said to be interested in Vaulks during his spell at Rotherham, only for the Welshman to sign for Neil Warnock's Cardiff in a reported £2m deal.
The combative midfielder was also a target for Sheffield United's outgoing boss Chris Wilder, but it remains to be seen whether the Blades remain interested when they appoint a new manager.
Vaulks was a surprise omission from the Wales national team squad, with Cardiff supporters expecting his performances would be enough to secure his spot in Robert Page's squad.
Oliver Skipp's loan from Tottenham expires later this summer, with City midfielder Mario Vrancic out of contract. That could free up space for an incoming player in that position, with Vaulks one of the standout combative midfielders in the Championship.
VERDICT: Given the financial commitments Norwich have already made for the Bin Gibson and Dimitris Giannoulis deals, this seems one that could be viable for the Canaries.
Vaulks has been a solid performer at Championship level for numerous seasons, impressing most recently under McCarthy's stewardship. City could lose Spurs loanee Skipp this summer with his loan deal set to end this summer. It remains to be seen whether City could retain his services.
Skipp has impressed for Daniel Farke's side during this campaign and Jose Mourinho admitted to considering recalling him in January. It is possible Vaulks has been scouted as a potential replacement for the 20-year-old.
This is one that could be possible, especially given the cash would help Cardiff manage their way through the current coronavirus pandemic.