Norwich City transfer rumours: Cardiff man once again linked

Connor Southwell

Published: 1:09 PM May 6, 2021    Updated: 1:16 PM May 6, 2021
Todd Cantwell of Norwich, Kenny McLean of Norwich and Will Vaulks of Cardiff City in action during t

Cardiff midfielder Will Vaulks has once again been linked with a move to Norwich City. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City have once again been credited with an interest in Cardiff City midfielder Will Vaulks. 

The Welsh midfielder, who is valued at around £7million by his current employers, is attracting interest from a host of clubs, including Newcastle United and Sheffield United. 

The Canaries reportedly hold a long-term interest in the 27-year-old and according to a report by WalesOnline have 'registered an interest' in signing the midfielder. City will be in the market for a midfielder this summer after Oliver Skipp's loan has expired and his situation remains unclear.

City were linked to the combative midfielder back in March by the Daily Mail, who described their interest in Vaulks as 'long standing'. Norwich were also linked with the Cardiff man during his time at Rotherham. 

Vaulks has been one of the most consistent performers since ex-Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy was appointed as the Bluebirds manager back in January and has contributed with several important goals for the side as they mounted a late and unsuccessful surge for the top six.

He was awarded the PFA Championship Player in the Community for 2021 at the latest EFL awards, showing his character would align with what City typically look for in a new recruit. 

The Welsh international is attracting attention from a host of clubs due to his availability and quality of performances for Cardiff this season and would fall into a price bracket affordable to Norwich this summer. 

Cardiff are feeling the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic and the report states they would be open to selling Vaulks this summer to help cover the hole left by Covid-19. 

Cardiff City's Will Vaulks shouts as team mates Callum Paterson and Leandro Bacuna (not in frame) cl

Cardiff City's Will Vaulks is reportedly interesting Norwich City. - Credit: PA

McCarthy described the midfielder as much-maligned after his performance during a 4-0 victory over Derby in March but was also keen to highlight his importance to their upwardly mobility since he took charge.

"Will, I think he is brilliant," McCarthy told Wales Online after the Derby County win. "I think he was a bit much maligned, but he doesn't half put a shift in.

"It's great for him to get a goal. He did say he was just a bit knackered and he couldn't run any further, so he just decided to hit it!"

