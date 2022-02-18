Exclusive

Brandon Williams has established himself as Norwich City's first choice at left-back - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Brandon Williams has spoken of his growing passion for Norwich City and laughed off a report claiming he will definitely be playing for Manchester United next season.

The 21-year-old loanee has established himself as first choice at left-back, starting 12 of the 13 Premier League matches he has been available for since Dean Smith arrived in November.

Williams didn’t feature in the 1-0 home defeat to his parent club in December and a report in The Sun yesterday quoted an anonymous source claiming that United boss Ralf Rangnick told the youngster that day that he was definitely in the club’s plans for next season.

“I think that’s false stories! I’ve seen that and I did speak to him (Rangnick) but it was just a ‘hi’ moment, so I’m not too sure about that,” Williams said with a smile.

“I came here to show United that I’m capable to play in the Premier League, at such a high level and to last a full season.

“Also I’ve got connected to the club, I really enjoy it here and I’m passionate about the club.”

