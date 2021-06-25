Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
WINDOW WATCH: All the latest Norwich City transfer talk

David Freezer

Published: 12:43 PM June 25, 2021    Updated: 12:50 PM June 25, 2021
File photo dated 18-06-2021 of Scotland's Billy Gilmour. Issue date: Monday June 21, 2021.

Norwich City are hoping to sign Scotland and Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour on loan - Credit: PA

Three signings have arrived at Norwich City this week and more are on the way, leaving plenty to be discussed in this week's Window Watch.

Milot Rashica was brought in from Werder Bremen on Tuesday, with the Kosovo winger signing in a deal believed to be worth around £8million initially with add-on fees potentially making it a club-record deal eventually.

That was followed on Wednesday by confirmation of the return of goalkeeper Angus Gunn from Southampton and added to on Thursday by the addition of young Peterborough attacking midfielder Flynn Clarke, who joins as an academy addition initially.

The loans of Ben Gibson and Dimitris Giannoulis are also due to be confirmed as permanent deals before pre-season gets started early next month.

