WINDOW WATCH: All the latest Norwich City transfer talk

Video

Published: 12:43 PM June 25, 2021 Updated: 12:50 PM June 25, 2021

Three signings have arrived at Norwich City this week and more are on the way, leaving plenty to be discussed in this week's Window Watch.

Milot Rashica was brought in from Werder Bremen on Tuesday, with the Kosovo winger signing in a deal believed to be worth around £8million initially with add-on fees potentially making it a club-record deal eventually.

That was followed on Wednesday by confirmation of the return of goalkeeper Angus Gunn from Southampton and added to on Thursday by the addition of young Peterborough attacking midfielder Flynn Clarke, who joins as an academy addition initially.

The loans of Ben Gibson and Dimitris Giannoulis are also due to be confirmed as permanent deals before pre-season gets started early next month.

- You can join Canaries correspondents David Freezer and Connor Southwell in the video above from 1pm and leave a question or comment via the Pink Un channels on YouTube, Twitter or Facebook