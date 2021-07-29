Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
WINDOW WATCH: All the latest Canaries news discussed

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 12:33 PM July 29, 2021   
Christos Tzolis of Greece pictured during the 2019 UEFA European Under-17 Championship Group A match

PAOK winger Christos Tzolis is on City's radar according to reports. - Credit: PA

Norwich City's pre-season plans have been disrupted by Covid-19 and there's just over a month of the transfer window remaining, leaving plenty to be discussed in the latest Window Watch.

The Canaries have had to cancel friendlies against Coventry and Sheffield United due to a coronavirus outbreak in their squad.

City are doing all they can to stamp out the Covid-19 problems swiftly to ensure that their final two friendlies, against Gillingham and Newcastle, can go ahead next week ahead of the Premier League opener against Liverpool on August 14.

Meanwhile, the transfer rumours continue to swirl, with PAOK and Greece winger Christos Tzolis and Middlesbrough full-back among the latest players linked with the Canaries.

- Canaries correspondents Connor Southwell and David Freezer will be taking your questions from 1pm, you can watch the video above or ask your questions via the stream on the Pink Un Facebook, Twitter or YouTube streams

Norfolk

