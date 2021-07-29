WINDOW WATCH: All the latest Canaries news discussed

Published: 12:33 PM July 29, 2021

Norwich City's pre-season plans have been disrupted by Covid-19 and there's just over a month of the transfer window remaining, leaving plenty to be discussed in the latest Window Watch.

The Canaries have had to cancel friendlies against Coventry and Sheffield United due to a coronavirus outbreak in their squad.

City are doing all they can to stamp out the Covid-19 problems swiftly to ensure that their final two friendlies, against Gillingham and Newcastle, can go ahead next week ahead of the Premier League opener against Liverpool on August 14.

Meanwhile, the transfer rumours continue to swirl, with PAOK and Greece winger Christos Tzolis and Middlesbrough full-back among the latest players linked with the Canaries.

