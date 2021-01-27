Window Watch: Our City reporters take your transfer questions

Video

Published: 2:00 PM January 27, 2021

Dimitris Giannoulis has joined Norwich City on loan from PAOK, with a view to a permanent deal - Credit: Norwich City/Matthew Usher

There are just five days of the January transfer window remaining but plenty of questions remain for Norwich City fans, after a relatively quiet month so far on the transfer front.

Canaries correspondents Connor Southwell and David Freezer chatted with City supporters in our latest live video this lunchtime, following on from last night's confirmation of a work permit for new left-back Dimitris Giannoulis.

The Greek international is City's only signing of the transfer window so far, which closes at 11pm on Monday.

The futures of Moritz Leitner and Josip Drmic remain up in the air after being frozen out following Premier League relegation.

There has been some loan movement though, with young prospects Sebastian Soto and Melvin Sitti returning and Tyrese Omotoye and William Hondermarck heading out on loan to get a taste of EFL action.

