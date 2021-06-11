Live
WINDOW WATCH: The latest City transfer news and views
- Credit: Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
With the club-record sale of Emi Buendia completed, attentions have turned to Norwich City starting their summer transfer business.
The Canaries' confirmed Buendia had completed his move to Aston Villa on Thursday, understood to be worth an initial £33million, potentially rising to £38m with performance-related fees and a 10 per cent sell-on which could one day take the overall package above £40m.
In amongst that high-profile exit, we brought you news of City working on a deal to bring goalkeeper Angus Gunn back to the club, with a deal with Southampton understood to be in place, worth £5m plus potential add-on fees.
In light of that news, back-up keeper Orjan Nyland looks to be on the way out, with speculation in Germany linking the Norway international with a move to Bundesliga 2 side Hamburg.
The Canaries were also reported to be close to completing a deal for Rijeka's Bosnia & Herzegovina international midfielder Stjepan Loncar but we understand that claim is inaccurate.
- Canaries correspondents David Freezer and Connor Southwell will be discussing all the latest transfer news and views from 1pm. You can watch the latest episode of Window Watch above and can post your questions and comments via the Pinkun channels on YouTube, Facebook or Twitter.
