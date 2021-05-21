WINDOW WATCH: The latest City transfer news and views

Video

Published: 12:45 PM May 21, 2021

The latest transfer talk involving Norwich City has featured, from left, Stjepan Loncar, Emi Buendia and Josh King - Credit: PA and Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City may not have started their summer transfer business yet but the rumour mill continues to turn, leaving plenty to be discussed in our latest episode of Window Watch.

There's been little surprise to see Canaries star Emi Buendia continuing to make headlines, following the creative maestro's first senior Argentina call-up at the end of an exceptional individual.

The only business confirmed by City so far is that long-serving midfielders Alex Tettey and Mario Vrancic would be moving on ahead of the club's return to the Premier League, with Tettey returning to Norway to join former club Rosenborg.

Players linked with the Canaries in recent days include Everton and Norward striker Josh King, Rijeka and Bosnia midfielder Stjepan Loncar and Bordeaux winger Mehdi Zerkane.

The Premier League transfer window opens officially on Wednesday, June 9 and will close at 11pm on Monday, August 30, a couple of weeks after the season has started.

- Our latest Window Watch video is due to kick-off at 1pm, with City correspondents Paddy Davitt and David Freezer.