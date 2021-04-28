Published: 5:42 PM April 28, 2021 Updated: 5:46 PM April 28, 2021

Bundesliga side Wolfsburg have reportedly been impressed by the work of Daniel Farke at Norwich City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

With a managerial merry-go-round spinning at high speed in Germany, it was only a matter of time before Norwich City boss Daniel Farke was linked with another Bundesliga job - despite reiterating his commitment to the Canaries recently.

Farke was asked about his future less than a fortnight ago after speculation arose that Eintracht Frankfurt were interested in his services, repeating his comments about never having ended a contract early before.

The 44-year-old former Borussia Dortmund II and SV Lippstadt boss is under contract at Norwich until 2022 and insists he is only interested in planning for a second crack at the Premier League.

However, the Daily Express have today added Wolfsburg to Farke's apparent list of admirers - although the German club don't actually have a vacancy to fill yet.

That follows news that Hansi Flick will leave champions Bayern Munich, as he is expected to take over the Germany job from Joachim Low after the European Championship.

Red Bull Leipzig's highly-rated young coach Julian Nagelsmann has been announced as the new Bayern boss and with Wolfsburg fighting for a Champions League place, their boss Oliver Glasner was thought to be in contention to replace Nagelsmann at second-placed Leipzig.

However, Red Bull Salzburg manager Jesse Marsch is reportedly close to being appointed, so it would appear Glasner is out of the running there.

However, the Express report that Glasner could be a contender for the Frankfurt job and even to be Jose Mourinho's successor at Tottenham.

There are more managerial changes in the mix as well but the crux of the Express story for Norwich fans is that Farke's name came up 'at boardroom level' at Wolfsburg.

So with Farke again emphasising that Canaries supporters have nothing to worry about recently, until there actually is a vacancy at the Volkswagen Arena, there is little to be discussed - particularly as the report also says that former Holland midfielder Mark van Bommel would be the favourite for the Wolfsburg hot seat.

However, being linked with two clubs that could potentially be playing in the Champions League next season, highlights how high Farke's stock is after a second promotion to the Premier League - with a second Championship title within touching distance as well.

As well as overall success, the development of players including James Maddison, Ben Godfrey, Max Aarons and Emi Beundia will not have gone unnoticed elsewhere, with Maddison and Godfrey sold for huge profits.

Meanwhile, the Frankfurt vacancy remains unfilled, with Adi Hutter heading for Borussia Monchengladbach this summer, who are losing Marco Rose to Borussia Dortmund.

However, Eintracht need to replace sporting director Fredi Bobic first, who is headed to Hertha Berlin.

As the Express report highlights, Farke has stressed he is not leaving Norwich, but that Frankfurt is around a two-hour drive from his home region of North Rhine-Westphalia.