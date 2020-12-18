Kamara the hat-trick hero as City U18s beat Wolves in FA Youth Cup

Published: 9:14 PM December 18, 2020

Tony Springett, right, in recent U23 action at MK Dons in the Papa John's Trophy, scored one and set up two more as Norwich City U18s beat Wolves 4-2 in the FA Youth Cup third round - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Abu Kamara was the hat-trick hero as Norwich City Under-18s set up an FA Youth Cup home tie against West Ham in the fourth round, thanks to a 4-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The tie was played at St George’s Park in Burton, the headquarters of the England national teams, and saw striker Tom Dickson-Peters back with his age group having recently been on the bench for the first team during four games.

The Scotland youth international teed up Tony Springett for the opener in just the seventh minute and then speedy winger Springett turned provider, with his cross turned in by Kamara in the 22nd minute.

Wolves pulled a goal back but Kamara grabbed his second just before the break, again turning in a Springett cross. He then made sure of the win as he turned in a cross from the left in the 57th minute - enabling City to survive Wolves pulling a goal back in the second minute of injury-time.

1️⃣ goal

2️⃣ assists



Not a bad first half, Tony Springett! 👏 pic.twitter.com/M0Wx10y89H — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) December 18, 2020

Kamara, 17, has made four appearances as a substitute at U23 level this season and has been a regular for the U18s.

The fourth-round tie against West Ham, which could potentially be at Carrow Road, needs to be played by the deadline of Saturday, January 30.



