City U18s to kick-off Youth Cup hopes against Wolves
- Credit: Tony Thrussell
The search for FA Youth Cup success begins for Norwich City Under-18s this evening when they take on Wolves at the St George's Park, headquarters of the Football Association near Burton.
The third-round tie is a 7pm kick-off, with the young Canaries aiming to build on an impressive 3-0 win at West Ham on Saturday in U18 Premier League South, thanks to goals from Oscar Thorn, Joe Duffy and Alex Matos.
City's youngsters will be encouraged by the emergence of Josh Martin at first-team level since scoring a superb Carrow Road hat-trick in the third round of the Youth Cup last season, during a 3-2 win over Newcastle.
Hopes were finished by a 2-0 defeat to Manchester United in the next round, in front of over 3,000 spectators at Carrow Road, but Norwich reached the quarter-finals in both 2016 and 2018.
The Canaries famously lifted the trophy for the second time in 2013 and are the only club during the past 15 seasons to have won it aside from the top-flight big boys of Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and reigning champions Manchester City.
Wolves made the final four times during the early years of the Youth Cup, with their one win being in 1958, but have not made the final since 1976.
Their U18s were beaten 1-0 at home by Manchester United on Monday, leaving them fourth in the U18 PL North table, with seven wins in 10 games.
