Video

Published: 5:00 PM February 28, 2021

Teemu Pukki thanks Emi Buendia for his assist after City's first goal at Wycombe - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Emi Buendia has revealed the subtle half-time tweak which led to him helping Norwich City make the breakthrough against stubborn survival scrappers Wycombe.

The Championship’s bottom side had frustrated the leaders in the first half, with Buendia hitting the bar with a header, but the Argentine showed good strength to cross for Teemu Pukki in the 51st minute and the Finn saw his shot deflect in for his 18th goal of the season.

With Adam Idah wrapping up the win late on, after Kenny McLean had nudged on Buendia’s corner, it sent City seven points clear at the top of the table – with a fifth win on the spin.

“It was a tough first half for us because they were really deep, to try to defend really close for our chances,” the creative midfielder explained.

“At half-time we talked about to be patient with the ball, to be patient with the build-up, we changed to build with three players, with Skippy (Oliver Skipp) on the right, Grant (Hanley) in the middle and Gibbo (Ben Gibson) on the left.

“We created chances like this and the first goal came from Skippy driving and being brave. We played with me and Maxy running in behind and I always try to find Teemu in the box and he is always really focused with his finishing.”

It leaves the Canaries seven points ahead of second-placed Brentford, who come to Carrow Road on Wednesday.

“It was a really important game and a really important win for us,” Buendia continued. “A really tough game, more in the first half but with the chances to create, to score two goals and get a win, that was the difference, the goals.

“Sometimes you need these types of goals to get the wins and this is the important thing. We created lots of chances, more in the second half but we are always trying to keep to our style, to create chances to score.

“Sometimes you score these types of goals but every goal counts, so really pleased with the performance today.”

It was a 10th assist of the campaign for the former Argentina Under-20 international, to sit alongside his nine goals so far during an outstanding individual season.

“I think it’s one of my strengths,” he continued. “My whole life I have given more assists than goals but this season I have had more goals for my performances.

“So I am really pleased with this, goals and assists help the team and this is the main thing.”