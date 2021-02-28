Opinion
'Another step towards the title' - City fans rejoice in Wycombe win
Norwich City's position at the summit of the Championship was strengthened by a comfortable 2-0 victory over struggling Wycombe Wanderers.
Goals from Teemu Pukki and Adam Idah secured the victory for the Canaries, with Daniel Farke's side now sitting 10 points clear of third-placed Watford.
The result concludes a wonderful weekend for the Canaries as their push for an instant return to the Premier League continues. Wycombe may sit at the foot of the table but caused several problems for the table-toppers.
Gareth Ainsworth felt his side should have been awarded a penalty in the second half when Tim Krul seemed to foul substitute Nnamdi Ofoborh from a corner. City were forced to be patient, but did emerge as winners to move seven points clear of second-placed Brentford.
Norwich now prepare for the visit of the Bees at Carrow Road on Wednesday.
