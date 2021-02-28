MATCHDAY LIVE: City looking to stamp authority on promotion race with Wycombe win

Live

Published: 10:45 AM February 28, 2021

Norwich City have a major opportunity to move 10 points clear of third-placed Watford providing they can record a win against bottom-placed Wycombe this lunchtime - and you can follow all the updates, analysis and reaction from our correspondents via our live matchday blog.

Defeats for Swansea City and Watford on Saturday have presented Daniel Farke's side with a chance to extend their lead over their promotion rivals with a victory in Buckinghamshire. The Swans were beaten 3-1 by Nigel Pearson's resurgent Bristol City with Watford losing to Bournemouth.

Wycombe may sit 11 points from safety at the foot of the Championship, but Gareth Ainsworth's side will be buoyed by a midweek win over play-off chasing Reading at Adams Park. Their boss insists they have 'nothing to fear' against the Canaries.

The Chairboys were close to gaining a point at Carrow Road in October, only for Mario Vrancic to strike a late free-kick that saw City snatch three points.

City will be without the influential Todd Cantwell who has a calf injury, with Onel Hernandez and Ben Gibson also doubts. Team news will be announced at 11am.

- You can follow the action via our matchday blog above