Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City

Live

MATCHDAY LIVE: City looking to stamp authority on promotion race with Wycombe win

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 10:45 AM February 28, 2021   
Uche Ikpeazu of Wycombe Wanderers and Ben Gibson of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championshi

Norwich City travel to Buckinghamshire hoping to move 10 points clear of third-placed Watford. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City have a major opportunity to move 10 points clear of third-placed Watford providing they can record a win against bottom-placed Wycombe this lunchtime - and you can follow all the updates, analysis and reaction from our correspondents via our live matchday blog.

Defeats for Swansea City and Watford on Saturday have presented Daniel Farke's side with a chance to extend their lead over their promotion rivals with a victory in Buckinghamshire. The Swans were beaten 3-1 by Nigel Pearson's resurgent Bristol City with Watford losing to Bournemouth.

Wycombe may sit 11 points from safety at the foot of the Championship, but Gareth Ainsworth's side will be buoyed by a midweek win over play-off chasing Reading at Adams Park. Their boss insists they have 'nothing to fear' against the Canaries. 

The Chairboys were close to gaining a point at Carrow Road in October, only for Mario Vrancic to strike a late free-kick that saw City snatch three points. 

City will be without the influential Todd Cantwell who has a calf injury, with Onel Hernandez and Ben Gibson also doubts. Team news will be announced at 11am.

- You can follow the action via our matchday blog above

Most Read

  1. 1 City boss makes Wycombe pledge
  2. 2 Guardiola gets his kicks watching Canaries
  3. 3 Wycombe Wanderers v Norwich City - all you need to know 
  1. 4 Connor Southwell: Is Todd Cantwell Norfolk's best ever player?
  2. 5 The Norwich connections in reported US-led takeover of Ipswich
  3. 6 Spud Thornhill: City's roadmap to the Premier League
  4. 7 MATCHDAY LIVE: City looking to stamp authority on promotion race with Wycombe win
  5. 8 PRESSER LIVE: Wycombe v City - Cantwell out. Onel a doubt. Gibson on track to return
  6. 9 STARTING XIs: Two changes for City at Wycombe
  7. 10 'Why pay £3 million and not even have me on the bench?' - Canos on frustrating Norwich spell

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke was very keen to bring Olly Skipp in on loan from Tottenham 

Video

Skipp was Farke's top draft pick

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Marco Stiepermann had a goal disallowed and was involved in setting up Norwich City's equaliser at R

Video

Stiepermann scores for City U23s as he steps up virus recovery

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth inspects the pitch before the Sky Bet League One match at

Video

Wycombe chief anticipating 'tough' afternoon against Canaries

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Teemu Pukki Norwich City v Birmingham

Opinion

Iwan Roberts: Pitch perfect Canaries are real mudlarks!

Iwan Roberts

person
Comments powered by Disqus