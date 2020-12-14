Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City

Exclusive

'I became a better player' - Wildschut insists Farke's methods helped him improve

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 12:05 PM December 14, 2020   
Norwich head coach Daniel Farke give instructions to Yanic Wildschut and Marley Watkins at Lowestoft

Yanic Wildschut believes Daniel Farke made him a better player.

Former Norwich City winger Yanic Wildschut believes Daniel Farke's training methods helped him improve as a footballer, even though his playing time was limited under the Canaries head coach. 

Wildschut was a much-maligned figure during his spell at Carrow Road after, by his own admission, struggling to show his quality after a deadline day move to Norfolk in January 2017. 

The Dutch winger played 20 games under City's current head coach in all competitions, and despite struggling for consistent game time, Wildschut believes he became a better player under Farke's stewardship.

“As a coach and as a person, I had a really good relationship with him even though I wasn’t playing that much. He always used to make the German-Dutch jokes and I had a really good time," Wildschut admits.

“I enjoyed it under him but it was just at the end when, playing-wise, it didn’t work out. But I don’t have a bad word to say about anyone at Norwich. As a player, I think Alex Neil’s style suited me more than Daniel Farke’s style but I became a better player by doing some of the stuff we did with Daniel. 

Daniel Farke congratulates Yanic Wildschut following Norwich City's win at Sheffield United. Picture

Wildschut played 20 times under City's current boss.

“Everything has meaning and patterns. You knew what you were going to do and I felt like I became a better player in the short spaces. I needed long spaces to run but he made me better.

"His style works for Norwich and so I think the club and Stuart Webber made a good choice by signing him," Wildschut said.

Most Read

  1. 1 MATCHDAY LIVE: Canaries face Reading hoping to create distance from chasing pack
  2. 2 Reading v Norwich City: everything you need to know
  3. 3 City striker undergoes second kidney transplant
  1. 4 Royal appointment for trusty McGovern
  2. 5 PRESSER LIVE: Reading v Norwich City - No Krul, no Rupp
  3. 6 Not perfect but good enough for Farke
  4. 7 Reading chief hails 'fantastic' Canaries
  5. 8 STARTING XIs: City make two changes for Reading clash
  6. 9 Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries striker wanted by Championship rivals
  7. 10 Buendia back in top gear for Farke

The Dutch U21 international had loan spells with Neil Warnock at Cardiff City and then cash-strapped Bolton Wanderers before being released by the Canaries in 2019. 

Even though Wildschut's City career didn't take off under Farke, the pacey winger enjoyed the intensity of the early training sessions under City's current first-team staff. 

Yanic Wildschut of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship mat

Wildschut's City career never got off the ground. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“He was very demanding. We would go out with Chris (Domogalla) and then Eddie (Riemer) for possession and when the games started, that’s when he started getting involved and he would let you know what you needed to do.

"There was a lot of fun with games where you could win Champions League points and the losers would have to collect the plates of the winners.” 

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Opinion

Canaries debate: Incomings and outgoings - what will Norwich City do in...

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon

King's Lynn Town FC

Sky's the limit for Norwich City youngster

Chris Lakey

Author Picture Icon

Opinion

Chris Goreham: Why I'm not to blame if Buendia moves in January

Chris Goreham

person

Opinion

Love is all you need for Farke and Norwich City

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus