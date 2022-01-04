Young Canaries striker joins League One club on loan

Tom Dickson-Peters in PL2 action for Norwich City U23s against West Brom earlier this season - Credit: Ian Burt

Norwich City academy striker Tom Dickson-Peters is heading to League One for his first experience of loan action - and could be in action against Ipswich on Saturday.

The strapping 19-year-old is joining Canaries team-mate Dan Adshead at Gillingham, where the experienced Steve Evans is leading a battle against relegation.

Dickson-Peters has been in excellent form for City's U23s, scoring 17 goals in 18 games in all competitions, and was on the bench in the Premier League recently when the first team had depleted numbers.

The youngster was also on the bench for four Championship games last season but is yet to make his senior debut.

Gillingham are third from bottom in League One and four points from safety at the halfway point of the season, ahead of a home game against Ipswich.

The target man is under contract until 2023, having signed a long-term deal on his 18th birthday in September 2020.

He joins Adshead in Kent, who made 19 appearances before breaking a bone in his foot, with the central midfielder hoping to return to action later this month.

“I met young Tom and the people from Norwich City yesterday," Gills boss Steve Evans told his club's website.

“The young man had a number of clubs he could have joined, such is his talent, but I got a call late afternoon yesterday to say he wanted to come to Gillingham.

“It obviously helps Norwich City favour us as his destination when you consider the development that the likes of Chris Wood, Jack Marriott and Ivan Toney made working with Paul and myself.

“Tom is the Premier League 2’s leading goalscorer with 18 goals in league and cup action.

“I have watched his progress since the start of the season and it’s an exciting journey he is on.

“He comes here with no pressure other than he needs to continue to work hard at developing his game.

“He is a lovely kid who wants to continue scoring goals and we will do everything to help him.”

Tom Dickson-Peters in EFL Trophy action for Norwich City U21s against MK Dons last season - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dickson-Peters, who has represented Scotland at U18 level previously, has been assigned the squad number nine and is eligible to face the Tractor Boys at the weekend.

He becomes the 17th player for City loans manager Andrew Hughes to monitor.

