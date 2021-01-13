Video

Published: 12:27 PM January 13, 2021

With the transfer window almost at its halfway point, all remains relatively quiet at Norwich City so far - but there's still plenty to discuss.

Canaries correspondents David Freezer and Connor Southwell will be discussing the various transfer news, rumours and links to emerge in recent days this lunchtime.

You can watch their video live above and contribute your questions via the Pink Un Facebook or YouTube channels.

Moritz Leitner got the transfer wheels turning on Tuesday with an interview about his future, revealing that his agent is pursuing various options for a January option.

While over in Switzerland striker Josip Drmic has conducted another interview about the Canaries leaving him out in the cold.

