Wright's reign as world champion is ended

Published: 9:28 AM December 28, 2020

Peter Wright on the way to losing his world championship crown - Credit: LAWRENCE LUSTIG

​Peter Wright's reign as world champion was brought to a surprise end by Gabriel Clemens at Alexandra Palace.

German number one Clemens won a sudden-death leg to claim the biggest win of his career and cause a major upset on a dramatic day at the William Hill World Darts Championship.

In doing so, Wright - who lives at Mendham, near Harleston in north Suffolk, becomes the first reigning champion to be eliminated at the last 32 stage since Phil Taylor at the 2013/14 event.

Reflecting on his shock defeat, Wright made no excuses but vowed to return next year.

"I felt really good going up there but I missed chances in the first couple of sets and missed lots of doubles," said Wright.

"Fair play to Gabriel. He would not go away, and when he did go away I didn't punish him. I had my chances but I didn't take them. All the best to him in the next round.

"I felt so comfortable. It felt like I was playing at home. It was too easy in a way and then when I had to switch on for a double, I missed. I can’t explain why.

"That’s just what happened and he took advantage. That’s the way it goes and I’ll be back next year."

"This is the greatest night of my life in darts, I have no words," said Clemens, who was visibly taken aback by his achievement.

"Peter is a world champion, he's a fantastic player and a great guy. I'm so happy to beat him. This is an incredible night for me.

"I'm the lucky guy, he missed lots of doubles that he doesn't normally miss, but I am proud of myself.

"I felt good in the last weeks, I practised hard. I'm not looking too far ahead now, I will let this result sink in first."

Clemens' next assignment will see him take on Krzysztof Ratajski, who reached the last 16 for the first time with a resounding 4-0 defeat of Simon Whitlock.

Day 10 of the tournament saw the first six third round matches take place, with three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen sending out another ominous message to his rival with a 4-0 whitewash of Ricky Evans.



