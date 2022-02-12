Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Promotion

Win a brilliant Norwich City shirt, on our Pink Un+ app

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 5:30 PM February 12, 2022
A signed Josh Sargent Norwich City shirt. Picture: Danielle Booden

A signed Josh Sargent shirt is up for grabs! - Credit: Archant

You could be in with a chance of winning a signed Norwich City shirt!

All you have to do is subscribe to the Pink Un+ app anytime between now and the kick-off of the next game at Liverpool on February 19 - and up for grabs is a signed Josh Sargent shirt. 

Subscribe to the Pink Un+ app today to enjoy exclusive columns from the Pink Un team, plus the brilliant Chris Sutton, Iwan Roberts, Ian Clarke, David Hannant, The Analyst and more. There's all the best matchday build-up, live blog, Paddy's post-match pointers and player ratings - everything a Norwich City fan could want!

A signed Josh Sargent Norwich City shirt. Picture: Danielle Booden

You could win this shirt! - Credit: Archant

To enter our exclusive competition, head here - answer the question correctly and you’ll be in with a chance of winning this money can’t buy prize. 

Terms and conditions: Competition entry opens at 5pm on Saturday, February 12, 2022 and closes at 3pm on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Entrants must hold a full paid for subscription to the Pink Un + app and have subscribed between Saturday February 12 and Saturday February 19 – any entries not received between this time will not be entered. One winner will be chosen from entries made. No cash alternative. Visit www.edp24.co.uk for full terms and conditions. Any questions please email competition@archant.co.uk. Normal Archant competition rules apply. 

