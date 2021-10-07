Interview

Published: 5:23 PM October 7, 2021

Drawing at Burnley may have released a little bit of Premier League pressure at Norwich City but assistant sporting director Neil Adams admits it will mean little if a first win doesn’t follow swiftly.

The Canaries stalwart was speaking as joint majority shareholders Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones officially opened the new Lotus Training Centre facilities at Colney, following the completion of the innovative SoccerBot360 technology.

Asked if there had been a noticeable lift in the mood since Saturday’s hard-fought goalless draw at Turf Moor, Adams said: “Definitely, 100 per cent. Obviously results haven’t been great for us and you need to start somewhere.

“Equally, for me and what I saw at Burnley, yes the point was great and the clean sheet was great but it was just the team showing a bit of character.

“Everyone is giving us stick, the league table doesn’t lie and you’re going to a club that can bombard you and intimidate you.

“They know their formation, they know how they play, they get the ball in the box, put you under pressure and hope you’ll buckle – and it could have happened.

“But, pleasingly, I was happy with the draw and the clean sheet, but I just saw 14 players that rolled their sleeves up and had a go.

“It could have gone either way but that’s given us a start now and has certainly stopped the ‘how many games is this going to be? 16, 17, 18?’ but people then say ‘what are you going to do now?’.

“A draw is great but to stay in the division we have got to start winning games.

“But going into that, having lost the games we had, to put a stop to it was very encouraging but we’ve got to move on from that now.”

Twelve of Daniel Farke’s players are away on international duty but others have taken the opportunity to squeeze in a few days abroad to recharge their batteries.

Ben Gibson, Pierre Lees-Melou and Lukas Rupp are among the players to post images from overseas on social media in recent days and Adams says it is down to players to decide what is best for them physically and mentally after a disappointing start to the season.

“It’s left up to them. The schedule is in place and that’s key,” he explained. “Players not going away on international duty have been given a specific time off.

“The sports scientists, the medical team, will be giving them a (fitness) programme if they need one and they are quite right to go and put their feet up and relax.

“As soon as they come back it will be full focus on Brighton. The modern-day footballer cannot go off the rails.

“Some do, probably many do, but we know the situation we are in and are quite confident that the players we have got will do it properly.”

