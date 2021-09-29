Revised role for Adams as Norwich City confirm recruitment reshuffle

Breaking

Published: 11:00 AM September 29, 2021

Neil Adams has been promoted to the role of assistant sporting director at Norwich City. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City have confirmed a series of changes to their recruitment and football team, including the appointment of former boss Neil Adams to assistant sporting director.

The Canaries legend will formally become Stuart Webber's deputy and take on a portion of his responsibilities to allow the City chief more time on other areas of the football side, including player recruitment.

Adams, who managed 32 games for the club between 2014 and 2015, earns a promotion from his role as loans manager, where he oversaw the progress of those players plying their trade away from Carrow Road and plotting their next steps.

Webber and Adams share a positive relationship and the decision isn't viewed as a step up in contingency planning for when the Welshman elects to depart the club. His current contract expires next summer.

Adams' role change has seen him vacate the loans manager role, which will be handed to ex-City midfielder Andy Hughes.

As exclusively revealed by this website earlier this summer, Hughes returned to Colney on an ad-hoc basis to help assist with coaching players who were no longer in Daniel Farke's thought process ahead of the Premier League campaign.

His role has now been made permanent and he will take on Adams' responsibilities in monitoring, analysing and sculpting the club's policy on those out on loan.

Hughes worked closely with Webber at Huddersfield Town and returns to the club he played 79 games for between 2005 and 2007. Since retiring from football in 2015, he has worked in various coaching positions for clubs like Crystal Palace, Sheffield United and most recently, Sheffield Wednesday.

Andrew Hughes (left) has returned to Norwich City and will become loans manager. Photo: Alan Crowhurst - Credit: Alan Crowhurst/Sportsbeat Images

Lee Dunn moves to head up the recruitment department after Kieran Scott's departure earlier this summer.

The ex-Everton man has been at Norwich for over eight years in various analyst roles and will now step up to lead their recruitment drive as the club shift for a more data-led approach of uncovering fresh talent.

After his arrival at Norwich, defender Ben Gibson praised Dunn for the level of detail put into a dossier to convince him to sign. It included his charity work in Middlesbrough and a level of detail that helped convince the £8m signing to join the club.

John Iga also joins the Canaries as head of data and innovation after departing his role as head of performance services at Huddersfield Town. He has also worked at Wolves within their academy set-up and held a job with the Football Association.

Former Huddersfield Town head of performance services John Iga has become head of data and innovation at Norwich City. - Credit: PA

Discussing the changes, Webber expressed his excitement at what the new appointments at the club could mean for City's future.

“I’m delighted that we have been able to implement these changes across our footballing and recruitment areas.

“One of Kieran Scott’s objectives was to identify and work on a succession plan for his role. Lee was always the obvious candidate to take on this important role and has been working towards this for some time.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to have worked very closely with Neil during my time with the club. He brings a wealth of experience and some great attributes to this new role," Webber told City's official channels.

“Neil will take on some of my responsibilities, allowing me to drive forward and progress other areas of the club.

“We’re also delighted to have both Andrew Hughes and John Iga on board.

“Andrew will help continue to grow what has been a very successful loan management programme over the last few years. He has a huge amount of experience from his playing and coaching days, which can only help our players on their loan journeys.

“With John, the area of data and innovation is growing at a rapid rate within football, and we feel he is the right fit to help drive us forward in this area. We’re excited to have someone of his calibre on board.

“It’s an exciting time to be part of Norwich City, of which every player and staff member is extremely grateful for.”