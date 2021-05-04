Toe-pokes, howitzers and piledrivers... Alex Tettey's top City moments
- Credit: PA
What is there left to be said about Alex Tettey?
The Norwegian has been a reassuring constant during a period of constant change at Carrow Road.
He has scaled a number of epic highs with the odd low moment thrown but one thing’s for sure he will go down as a Norwich City legend both on and off the field.
Here are his top three moments in a Canaries’ shirt...
Saturday, March 22, 2014
Norwich City 2 Sunderland 0
This would prove to be Chris Hughton’s final victory as Norwich City manager but it will be best remembered for an absolute howitzer of a strike from Alex Tettey.
Robert Snodgrass had already put City in front and the Canaries could smell blood. Wes Hoolahan swung a cross in from the left, which John O’Shea headed clear as far as Tettey, who from 40 yards out produced a scintillating volley that flew past Vito Mannone.
City wouldn’t win another game all season with Neil Adams being placed in charge after a morale-sapping defeat to West Brom.
Saturday, December 19, 2015
Manchester United 1 Norwich City 2
No-one is still quite sure what Alex Tettey was doing that far forward at Old Trafford on this day in what was certainly one of the high points of the 2015/16 season.
Cameron Jerome had already given City a first half lead and the former Stoke man turned provider early in the second half when he found Tettey’s buccaneering run forward.
As United’s defenders closed in on he proceeded to toe-poke the ball home from the edge of the area. Such was the unexpected nature of the strike that keeper David de Gea barely moved.
Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Norwich City 2 Preston North End 0
Another Tettey piledriver... but at a very different time in Norwich’s recent history. Fans had yet to be convinced by ‘Farke-ball’ and during a frustrating evening at Carrow Road they made their feelings known. However, City plugged away and got in front through Teemu Pukki before Tettey’s moment.
Preston only partially cleared the ball from a corner to the edge of the area for the waiting Tettey to rifle the ball left-footed into the bottom left-hand corner.
Tettey fumed about his own performance after the game... but he went on to become a crucial part of Farke’s 2018/19 Championship title winners.