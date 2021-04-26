City midfielder expects Carrow Road exit this summer

Published: 9:59 AM April 26, 2021

Alex Tettey is planning for life after football in Norway and doesn’t expect to sign a new deal at Norwich City this summer.

The 35-year-old will be out of contract at the end of the season and doesn’t expect the club to look to extend his nine-year stay with the Canaries.

Tettey wants to move back to Trondheim with his family where he will work on progressing his coaching career.

“I'm not waiting for anything. The family and I will move to Trondheim this summer.

“If the club wants me another year, I have to take it with my wife. The plan is to start a new life in Trondheim. It will be a tough habit for both the kids, aged two and soon seven, who have never lived in Norway, and me too, who have not lived there for a long time.”

There had been talk that head coach Daniel Farke could look to make Tettey part of his backroom staff ahead of their Premier League return. However, Tettey plans on returning to Norway to continue his coaching journey with Rosenborg potentially.

Alex Tettey is entering the final months of his long spell at Norwich City - Credit: EXPA Pictures/Focus Images Ltd

On joining City’s coaching set-up he said: “No, it has not been a topic, but it is something I can imagine in the future. The plan is to take a coaching course where I am. I have not talked to Rosenborg about anything, but it would have been nice if they could help me.

“I do not envisage becoming an A-team coach, but I have always thought it has been fun to work with children. Taking a coaching course is something every player should do. When you have been a professional for a long time, it is okay with a certificate that you can train football. Before I had children myself, I started with coaching courses, but I had to stop because it became too much in everyday life.”

Meanwhile, Tettey has endorsed the decision for football clubs to go silent on social media this weekend in a show of solidarity against racism.

Norwich City will be joining the blackout this weekend when they entertain Reading knowing that victory would secure the Championship title.

Leeds striker Patrick Bamford drew praise for raising how people responded to the idea of the European Super League far more passionately than the fight against racism. Tettey agrees with the former City loanee’s sentiments.

“We have already talked to the players' association about the boycott, so we know what to do,” he told NRK News. “It is nonsense that racism still exists. We are in 2021. It does not make sense.

“What he (Bamford) said was very sensible - that if people had mobilized with the same energy against racism as against the super league, then it would not have been a problem. It seems that UEFA (the European Football Association) thinks it is more important to stop the Super League than to fight racism.”

Tettey has not been a victim of racism on social media recently but said he received vile messages after playing for Norway against Hungary in 2015.

“The last time I experienced anything was before the play-off match with Norway against Hungary,” he said. “Then I had spoken about the Hungarian team before the away game, and then I got a lot of racist messages from Hungarians on Facebook.

“I was ****** (annoyed), but I tried not to spend my energy on it. As I see it, this starts with a lack of knowledge.”