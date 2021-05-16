Delight for Buendia after Argentina call-up
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Emi Buendia’s sensational form for Norwich City this season has been rewarded with an Argentina call-up.
The 24-year-old has been named in a 30-man squad alongside Lionel Messi for Argentina’s two World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Colombia.
Argentina are in second place in their CONMEBOL section having won three of their first four games.
It has been a long-held dream for Buendia to represent his country and revealed he was once asked by Messi when he was playing for Getafe where his international allegiance lay after he had appeared for Spain at youth level.
Messi asked: “What do you want to do? Do you want to play for Spain or Argentina?”
Buendia replied: “Of course I want to play for Argentina. I want to play with you – it is a dream.”
Most Read
- 1 City draw up target list
- 2 Skipp ready for Premier League ... with Spurs, says Mason
- 3 Celtic move came too early for Pukki, insists former boss
- 4 Norwich City ace features in trailer for Euro 2020
- 5 David Freezer: Desire to defy the odds is essential for City
- 6 Gunn and Walton on City watch list as Nyland future remains unclear
- 7 New City deal for Farke on the cards and Webber open to staying
- 8 Delight for Buendia after Argentina call-up
- 9 Robin Sainty: Where City lead, others will surely follow
- 10 Former Canaries attacker released by Bristol City