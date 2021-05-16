Delight for Buendia after Argentina call-up

Published: 5:11 PM May 16, 2021

Emi Buendia’s sensational form for Norwich City this season has been rewarded with an Argentina call-up.

The 24-year-old has been named in a 30-man squad alongside Lionel Messi for Argentina’s two World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Colombia.

Argentina are in second place in their CONMEBOL section having won three of their first four games.

It has been a long-held dream for Buendia to represent his country and revealed he was once asked by Messi when he was playing for Getafe where his international allegiance lay after he had appeared for Spain at youth level.

Messi asked: “What do you want to do? Do you want to play for Spain or Argentina?”

Buendia replied: “Of course I want to play for Argentina. I want to play with you – it is a dream.”