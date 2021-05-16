Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Delight for Buendia after Argentina call-up

Author Picture Icon

Mark Armstrong

Published: 5:11 PM May 16, 2021   
Emiliano Buendia of Norwich with the EFL Championship trophy at the end of the Sky Bet Championship

Football heaven. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Emi Buendia’s sensational form for Norwich City this season has been rewarded with an Argentina call-up. 

The 24-year-old has been named in a 30-man squad alongside Lionel Messi for Argentina’s two World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Colombia. 

Argentina are in second place in their CONMEBOL section having won three of their first four games. 

It has been a long-held dream for Buendia to represent his country and revealed he was once asked by Messi when he was playing for Getafe where his international allegiance lay after he had appeared for Spain at youth level. 

Messi asked: “What do you want to do? Do you want to play for Spain or Argentina?” 

Buendia replied: “Of course I want to play for Argentina. I want to play with you – it is a dream.” 

Norwich News

