Arsenal star a doubt for City clash

Mark Armstrong

Published: 10:31 AM September 9, 2021   
Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic (left) and Arsenal's Emile Smith-Rowe battle for the ball during the Premier

Arsenal's Emile Smith-Rowe may miss the Premier League clash against Norwich City - Credit: PA

Arsenal danger man Emile Smith Rowe is a doubt for the Premier League clash against Norwich City this weekend. 

The 21-year-old was sent home from the England Under-21 camp because of illness and looks likely to miss Saturday’s game against the Canaries. 

Smith-Rowe missed the Under-21s' 2-0 win against Kosovo earlier this week and manager Lee Carsley confirmed the Gunners’ academy product couldn’t play a part. 

“[Smith Rowe] was just feeling unwell so we decided to send him back to Arsenal,” he told Sky Sports. 

“He didn’t feel 100 per cent so the best thing to do for Emile was to send him back.” 

The news will come as a blow to Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, who is reportedly fighting for his future at the Emirates following a poor start to the season. 

The Gunners currently sit bottom of the table following three successive losses against Brentford, Chelsea and Manchester City. 

