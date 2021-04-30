Buendia joins City royalty as Barry Butler Memorial Trophy winner
- Credit: Nick Butcher
Emi Buendia has joined Norwich City royalty on the list of legends to have lifted the Barry Butler Memorial Trophy.
Canaries fans have been voting for their Player of the Season since 1967, when Terry Allcock was the inaugural winner at the end of a second-tier campaign that had finished in mid-table, with the man who scored 127 goals as a striker playing mostly in defence at that latter stage of his career.
The trophy was donated to the club by former chairman Geoffrey Watling and named after defender Barry Butler, who had died in a car crash the previous year at just 31 years old, having made 349 appearances for Norwich - and has now been won by 46 players across 55 seasons.
The only player to have won the award three times was Grant Holt, with the talismanic striker winning in consecutive season between 2010 and 2012 as City rose from League One to the Premier League under Paul Lambert.
Ken Foggo, Kevin Keelan and World Cup winner Martin Peters all lifted the trophy twice in the 1970s and following them as two-time winners were Kevin Drinkell, Bryan Gunn, Iwan Roberts and Darren Huckerby.
The only players to have won both of their awards at the end of top-flight seasons were Keelan, Peters and Gunn.
Buendia becomes the first South American winner of the award, although he is only the third player from that continent to represent the club, with Jonas Guttierez and Luciano Becchio also being from Argentina but only making a combined 20 appearances.
The 24-year-old creative midfielder has so far scored 23 goals in 119 games, contributing 41 assists, and becomes the 46th different player to have their name etched onto the trophy.
Most Read
- 1 Farke finally wins as City clean up at EFL Awards
- 2 Former England striker tips Villa to make move for Canaries duo
- 3 EFL Awards recap: Another award for Buendia as City dominate
- 4 Spurs loanee Skipp claims third place in Player of the Season vote
- 5 Emi Buendia crowned Norwich City Player of the Season
- 6 Hanley named as runner-up in Player of the Season vote
- 7 'Really happy and proud' - City star buzzing after double award win
- 8 City keeper pens new deal
- 9 Leicester midfielder NOT a target for City
- 10 Choosing the top Championship XI - without Canaries players
He becomes one of the few players born outside of the UK to win the award, joining team-mates Tim Krul (Holland) and Teemu Pukki (Finland), as well as Wes Hoolahan (Ireland) and Seb Basson (France) - although the club's record appearance holder Keelan was born in India while his father was serving in the army, before returning to England as a child.
The only Norfolk-born winners so far are defender Dave Stringer, in 1972 as City won their first promotion to the top flight, and winger Dale Gordon, in 1989 as the Canaries finished fourth in the top flight and reached an FA Cup semi-final under Stringer's management - although 1994 winner Chris Sutton was also raised in Norfolk from a young age.
Buendia finished ahead of skipper Grant Hanley in the public vote this season, with Oliver Skipp in third, and followed up his win a few hours later by winning the Championship Player of the Season award.
That divisional award was lifted by team-mate Pukki in 2019 but its equivalent was also won by Huckerby in 2004, as Division One Player of the Season, before the EFL Awards was established in 2007.
PLAYER OF THE SEASON WINNERS
1967: Terry Allcock
1968: Hugh Curran
1969: Ken Foggo
1970: Duncan Forbes
1971: Ken Foggo
1972: Dave Stringer
1973: Kevin Keelan
1974: Kevin Keelan
1975: Colin Suggett
1976: Martin Peters
1977: Martin Peters
1978: John Ryan
1979: Tony Powell
1980: Kevin Bond
1981: Joe Royle
1982: Greg Downs
1983: Dave Watson
1984: Chris Woods
1985: Steve Bruce
1986: Kevin Drinkell
1987: Kevin Drinkell
1988: Bryan Gunn
1989: Dale Gordon
1990: Mark Bowen
1991: Ian Culverhouse
1992: Robert Fleck
1993: Bryan Gunn
1994: Chris Sutton
1995: Jon Newsome
1996: Spencer Prior
1997: Darren Eadie
1998: Matt Jackson
1999: Iwan Roberts
2000: Iwan Roberts
2001: Andy Marshall
2002: Gary Holt
2003: Adam Drury
2004: Craig Fleming
2005: Darren Huckerby
2006: Gary Doherty
2007: Darren Huckerby
2008: Dion Dublin
2009: Sammy Clingan
2010: Grant Holt
2011: Grant Holt
2012: Grant Holt
2013: Sebastien Bassong
2014: Robert Snodgrass
2015: Bradley Johnson
2016: Jonny Howson
2017: Wes Hoolahan
2018: James Maddison
2019: Teemu Pukki
2020: Tim Krul
2021: Emi Buendia