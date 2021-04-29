Breaking
Emi Buendia crowned Norwich City Player of the Season
- Credit: Norwich City/Matthew Usher
Emi Buendia has been crowned as Norwich City's Player of the Season after a stunning individual season in the Championship.
The Argentine midfielder has, in terms of chance creation, been in a league of his own. His numbers were impressive in the Premier League during the last campaign, but he has added goals to his games this season.
Despite the whirlwind of speculation that surrounded his future last summer, the 24-year-old knuckled down and showcased his talent in Daniel Farke's promotion-winning side.
In 37 games, Buendia has scored on 14 occasions, registering 17 assists as he developed an almost telepathic understanding with City striker Teemu Pukki. The Argentine leads the way in the division in terms of setting up goals and has received lavish praise for his performances in yellow and green this season.
Buendia has been one of the standout performers in the Championship this season, and could claim another accolade this season in the EFL awards tonight. City's playmaker is nominated alongside teammate Pukki and Brentford forward Ivan Toney for the Player of the Year award.
Spurs loanee Oliver Skipp finished in third position, with captain Grant Hanley being voted as runner up by the Canaries fans.
Buendia becomes the 46th different winner of the Barry Butler Memorial Trophy and the first South American to claim the award. He joins the likes of Wes Hoolahan, James Maddison and Darren Huckerby in winning the accolade.
He is only the second non-European winner, with Sebastian Bassong winning the award back in 2013.
Reflecting on the award, Buendia told City's official channels: "It’s something special to receive this award. It’s been a nice season for me and the whole team.
"It’s very good to feel this love from the fans and they gave me this chance to win the trophy.
"I will always be a canary for life. I don’t know what will happen in the future but I will always support this amazing club and I enjoy every minute playing for this shirt.
“It’s incredible. To be with [previous Players of the Season] is amazing and they were very good, important players for the club, so it’s a pleasure for me."