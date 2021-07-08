City defender joins Charlton

Updated

Published: 11:00 AM July 8, 2021 Updated: 11:50 AM July 8, 2021

Akin Famewo is to re-join Charlton on loan, with the Addicks having an option to buy the Norwich City defender - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City centre back Akin Famewo will re-join League One Charlton on loan this season – with the Addicks having an option to buy the youngster.

The 22-year-old made 22 appearances during an injury-hit spell in south London last season for Charlton, who missed out on a play-off spot on goal difference.

Famewo’s current Carrow Road contract runs until at least 2023, after signing a new deal within 10 months of his arrival from Luton in January 2019.

But the emergence of Andrew Omobamidele during last season’s Championship title run, and City’s quest for a high quality summer signing to compete with Grant Hanley, Ben Gibson and Christoph Zimmermann, would appear to have pushed Famewo down the pecking order.

The defender's loan move comes days after the departure of striker Sebastian Soto, who has linked up with Porto on a similar season long loan with an option to buy arrangement.

Former Charlton boss Lee Bowyer originally recruited the Lewisham-born prospect last season but Nigel Adkins is now in charge at The Valley and was keen on a Famewo reunion.

“I am very pleased we’ve been able to bring Akin back to the club," Adkins told his club's official site. "He is an outstanding, young defender who showed us all just how good he is when he was with us last season.”

Famewo finalised his move after meeting Charlton's owner, Thomas Sandgaard, on Wednesday at the Addicks' training base.

“I’m really pleased we’ve been able to welcome Akin back to Charlton as we continue to build our squad for next season," he said. "I was very impressed watching him last season and I know he also impressed Nigel and our fans, so it is exciting we’ve been able to bring him in.”

The central defender made one league appearance for the Canaries - a final day Premier League debut from the bench in a 5-0 defeat at Manchester City in July 2020.

Prior to his Charlton stint, he spent time on loan at St Mirren.

Famewo is the latest member of City’s shadow squad whose future now lies away from Carrow Road. Moritz Leitner and Marco Stiepermann have both left the club this summer while striker Josip Drmic will spend the final 12 months of his Norwich deal back on loan in Croatia.