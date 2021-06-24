Stay at Chelsea instead of joining a ‘lesser team’ - Souness advice to Gilmour

Video

Published: 1:06 PM June 24, 2021 Updated: 1:40 PM June 24, 2021

Billy Gilmour is best staying at Chelsea says Graeme Souness, with Norwich City set for a season long loan swoop - Credit: PA

Billy Gilmour’s proposed loan switch to Norwich City is the wrong move for the Chelsea youngster, according to Graeme Souness.

The Sky Sports pundit and former Liverpool and Scotland midfielder feels the 20-year-old is good enough to force his way into Thomas Tuchel’s starting XI.

There are reports linking #SCO midfielder Billy Gilmour with a loan move to Norwich, Rangers and others but Graeme Souness says he should stay at Chelsea.



What do you think? 🤔pic.twitter.com/kSVE01ynSi — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 24, 2021

Norwich have lined up a season long loan deal for Gilmour, who grabbed headlines with his Euro2020 display against England at Wembley.

“Personally, I would keep him at Chelsea,” said Souness. “I think Jorginho has to be looking over his shoulder. I know it’s a slightly different position but he is the one he’ll be challenging the most.

“I look at Phil Foden at (Manchester) City and Pep (Guardiola) did not let him go out on loan.

"The reason I say that is quite simple. I look back on my own career and how did I improve? There were no words of wisdom, there was nothing a coach ever said to me, no watershed moment where I turned a corner.

"What made me better, I was 23 and I went to Liverpool. The best team in Europe and I was playing with fabulous players and training with them every single day.

"I learnt to think quicker, to improve my touch and just being around top players. Chelsea have plenty of them.

“That will improve him more than going out and playing in a lesser team, where maybe it is a battle and a slog every week. That is how I see it.”