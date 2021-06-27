Agent McLean ready to convince Gilmour to join Norwich

Video

Published: 3:01 PM June 27, 2021

Kenny McLean is ready to speak to international colleague Billy Gilmour over a potential loan move to Norwich City. - Credit: PA

Kenny McLean is ready to play his part in convincing Scotland teammate Billy Gilmour to join Norwich City, admitting the youngster would be perfectly suited to the Canaries' style of play.

The Canaries are hoping to complete a loan move for the Chelsea youngster this summer but face strong competition from Scottish champions Rangers, with Gilmour keen to work with Steven Gerrard.

Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea would prefer the Scot to continue his development on loan at Carrow Road, with the ex-PSG boss holding a strong relationship with Daniel Farke from their time together at Borussia Dortmund.

The progress of Spurs loanee Oliver Skipp last season coupled with Farke's tactical approach are believed to be behind Tuchel's preference of a Carrow Road loan for Gilmour, but a final decision over his future is yet to be made.

Norwich are in pole position from a handful of Premier League clubs who have displayed interest in Gilmour. The midfielder impressed during Euro 2020, especially in Scotland's goalless draw with England at Wembley.

A positive coronavirus diagnosis means Gilmour was forced into self-isolation. That is set to end on Wednesday, with the 20-year-old then able to undergo a medical and complete a loan move away from Chelsea.

McLean, who was set to be Gilmour's international teammate at the tournament this summer before injury ruled him out of the Euros, believes Gilmour would be a welcome addition to the squad at Carrow Road and is prepared to chat with the youngster over the move.

"I wouldn’t mind seeing Billy at Norwich. We had Oliver Skipp on loan from Spurs last season and he was outstanding for us.

"Billy would fit into our style of play, the way we try to build from the back. That suits him perfectly and getting a full season in the Premier League would benefit him.

"I’m sure he could stay at Chelsea and get minutes. But if he comes to us for a season in a good team playing in the way he wants – it’s a no-brainer.

"I don’t know where it’s at but I’ll speak to him at some stage. I definitely think it would suit both parties if it happens," City's midfielder told the Daily Record.