Published: 12:30 PM March 9, 2021 Updated: 12:33 PM March 9, 2021

Abu Kamara has signed his first professional contract with Norwich City. Picture: Norwich City FC - Credit: Norwich City/Matthew Usher

Norwich City have confirmed the rearranged fixture details for their postponed FA Youth Cup fourth round tie against West Ham at Carrow Road.

The Football Association decided to suspend the competition in January due to the continuing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic but the Youth Cup now has the go-ahead to proceed.

The Hammers will bring their under-18s to Norfolk for a 2pm kick-off at Carrow Road on Monday, March 22 - the first Monday of the approaching international break at senior level.

City's youngsters progressed with an impressive 4-2 victory over Wolves at St George's Park in December, with Abu Kamara scoring a hat-trick.

The Canaries confirmed the game will have to be behind closed doors though, with a statement concluding: "Supporters won't be able to attend the match because of current protocols but alternative ways of following proceedings will be announced in due course."

Last season over 3,000 supporters attended Carrow Road on a cold January night to cheer on the U18s against Manchester United in the fourth round, with around 300 fans creating a singing section during the 2-0 defeat - after Josh Martin's hat-trick had inspired a 3-2 home win over Newcastle in the third round.

